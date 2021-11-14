Several hardwood trees were uprooted or snapped about halfway up the trunk, the weather service said. A gutter was ripped off one Connecticut home, the shutters were pulled off another, and a trampoline — one of several the tornado lifted off the ground — got stuck on a power line about 20 feet in the air, the weather service said. A metal shed was lifted and flipped before it was crushed by a large maple branch, the weather service said.

The first tornado of the pair touched ground at 4:54 p.m. on Robinson Street in the coastal town of Stonington, Conn., about 10.5 miles east of New London, carrying wind speeds of up to 90 miles per hour, the weather service said in a statement. The tornado traveled about 1.35 miles and crossed into Westerly, R.I., where it petered out about 5 p.m.

A pair of tornadoes touched down in Rhode Island and Connecticut on Saturday, leaving downed trees and damage to some homes in their paths, the National Weather Service confirmed on Sunday.

The tornado brought down several more trees in Rhode Island before lifting off in the area of Hillview Drive in Westerly, according to the weather service.

The second tornado got going a short time later, touching down in North Kingston, R.I., at 5:18 p.m. with a maximum estimated wind speed of 80 miles per hour and a width of about 150 yards, the weather service said. The tornado moved across Route 102 onto Himes Street and continued northeast toward Juniper Drive before it lifted over Hopedale Avenue in Wickford, R.I., at 5:24 p.m., the weather service said.

The tornado brought down several “healthy, hardwood trees” as well as four or five power poles that snapped in half, the weather service said. One home sustained roof and window damage from a fallen tree.

No injuries were reported in either event, the weather service said.

It was the first time in more than 70 years that a tornado was recorded in either state in the month of November, according to the weather service. The last recorded November tornado in Massachusetts was Nov. 7, 1971.

Meteorologist Kristie Smith of the National Weather Service’s Norton office said the archives only go back to 1950, and radar technology has greatly improved in recent decades, leaving the possibility that some storms over the years have gone undetected.

Nick Stoico can be reached at nick.stoico@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @NickStoico.