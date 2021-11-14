An unresponsive man was pulled from the water off the coast of Plymouth Sunday afternoon after a lobster boat ran aground with no one on board, the Coast Guard said.

The Plymouth harbormaster reported the unmanned lobster boat to the Coast Guard at 1:05 p.m., kicking off a search in the area of Plymouth Bay that ended less than 20 minutes later when a Coast Guard helicopter spotted the man in the water, according to Petty Officer Ryan Noel.

The harbormaster was able to reach the man, who was wearing a fishing bib but had no lifejacket, and take him to EMS workers, Noel said. Noel said the man was unresponsive but had no further information on his condition.