(Bloomberg) -- A Southwest Airlines Co. employee in Texas was taken to a hospital after being punched in the head by a passenger boarding a flight to New York.

Dallas police arrested Arielle Jean Jackson, 32, at Dallas Love Field and charged her with aggravated assault in the Saturday incident, a police spokesman said Sunday. The Southwest operations agent was released and was home resting Sunday, an airline spokesman said.

After boarding the flight to New York’s LaGuardia Airport, Jackson had a verbal confrontation with a Southwest employee and was asked to leave the aircraft, according to the police statement. As she was leaving the woman had another “verbal altercation that turned physical” with the operations agent before she struck that woman with a closed fist, police said.