What’s happening now, however, is different in one fundamental way: The element of intimidation on the right is on full display by so-called average citizens. For example, in my slice of America, as in other supposedly liberal enclaves around the country, vehicles have been spotted driving back and forth on local streets with huge flags emblazoned with the words “F*** Biden.”

In his column “F-bombing the president?” (Ideas, Nov. 7), Jeff Jacoby echoes the first inaugural address of Abraham Lincoln, who said, “Though passion may have strained, It must not break our bonds of affection.” Jacoby’s point is that in a democracy, it doesn’t work well to be completely alienated from one another, and he makes the case that both sides of the political aisle are equally guilty by quoting various liberal and conservative public personalities.

A "F*** Biden" flag is flown from on a car on June 17 in Littleton. Christine Musello

These provocative “citizens” know that it’s unlikely that liberals on the street will challenge them, and that they can bully without consequence. So they take time out of their busy days to expose the rest of us to their very important feelings. Supporters of President Biden, however, or people thoroughly repulsed by Donald Trump would be unlikely to do something similar, if for no other reason than that they could expect to get beaten up or even shot. But mostly because they have better things to do with their time.

Christine Musello

Groton





Hard to see the equivalency

Jeff Jacoby insists on an equivalency between extremism and incivility on the left and on the right, and cites an equal number of quotes to prove his point. But what to make of the left’s protest against Donald Trump’s election — demonstrators wielding pink hats in January 2017 — and the right’s protest against his defeat — an armed insurrection and invasion of the US Capitol in January 2021, featuring assaults on police and the waving of Confederate flags?

Jim Beauchesne

Arlington





For our own sake, we have to get beyond winning at any cost

Re “F-bombing the president?”: Indeed, the problem of incivility may be greater than what Jeff Jacoby describes. Beyond the rude and crude chants are growing threats of violence. Election officials and school board members are being intimidated. Increasingly, we are seeing people who, empowered by the beliefs of their pack and unwilling to engage with other points of view, are emboldened to force their will on others.

Jacoby’s prescription is right on: “not to let every dispute become an occasion of rage, not to dehumanize anyone who holds views we don’t share.” As he states, “A capacity for civil disagreement is indispensable to the survival of a self-governing republic.” It’s time to get beyond winning at any cost.

Marjorie Lee

Wayland





Trump set off powder keg

Mr. Jacoby writes, ”Pro-Trump Republicans have been deploying the F-word to convey their dislike for the president of the United States.” He is appalled, I am appalled, The Washington Post is appalled.

Jacoby says that hurling this language is the same whether it comes from the anti-Trump or anti-Biden people. But I would disagree, on at least two counts.

First, Donald Trump was our president for four years, and his language was essentially an extended profanity, complete with F-bombs and, worse, exhortations to violence against those who weren’t his acolytes. He encouraged his supporters to rough up protesters (at a rally before the Iowa caucus in 2016) and urged police brutality (in a July 2017 speech in New York), to name just two of many instances.

Second, we all know that the unseemly language from the party of Trump is backed by the threat of violence. We have seen it; it’s not hypothetical. We saw it on Jan. 6 at the Capitol, we saw it in Charlottesville, Va., and with the case of Kyle Rittenhouse, and we just saw it in Boston, with the weapon of choice being a van, at the anti-vax rally last weekend.

We must question arguments of equivalence about the terrible language used by both sides of the political spectrum. That is because one has been shown to have real, deadly consequences.

Amy Nadel

Cambridge





One fist, two fists, red state, blue state

I often read Jeff Jacoby’s columns to help give me a measured position on an issue of the day. I usually disagree with him, but I know it’s important to take in his commentary for my balanced worldview.

I have no disagreement with his Nov. 7 column on the coarseness of the current debate. Yes, I do agree that both sides are to blame for today’s toxic tone.

But I do think it instructive to look at discussions going on today. Red-staters are trashing Big Bird, daydreaming about murdering fellow members of Congress, or labeling other Republicans Communists because they dared do something to put country first (voting for the infrastructure bill).

Meanwhile, blue-staters (in Congress, at least) are also screaming and bickering loudly, with one big difference: They are discussing policy, and which direction a major bill should take for the good of their constituents and America. Doing their job, basically.

F. Pat Englert

Roslindale