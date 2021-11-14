In late summer, Godwyn’s daughters started their first semesters at Bates Elementary School. Riley, a third grader, remains there. August, a second grader, now attends private school. Godwyn said that she and her husband, Philip Dormitzer, decided to take their younger daughter out of Bates because she was often bullied by another child in her class.

Even before Wellesley students and parents gathered in protest last month following reports that a high school student was attacked by classmates in July, Mary Godwyn already believed what those assembled had recently come to acknowledge: There’s a bullying problem in Wellesley public schools, and officials there aren’t doing enough to address it.

Advertisement

The “atmosphere” at the Wellesley school “became so toxic,” there was no other choice but to remove her, Godwyn said. She blames school officials who, she said, made minimal effort to amend a situation she repeatedly brought to their attention.

“Parents are discouraged from talking about these incidents,” Godwyn told me. “It’s been tamped down and repressed in a very misguided attempt to salvage the reputation of the school rather than address the problems in the school.”

This echoes comments made by Dylan and Allyson Ade, whose son Sean, a Wellesley High School student, was lured by classmates in July into the woods near Bates Elementary. He was punched, kicked, and urinated on. One assailant filmed the assault with a cellphone. That incident sparked protests and exposed what some view as a culture of bullying and a lack of transparency by school officials.

In Wellesley, Duxbury, and recently Danvers, a growing chorus of parents and students have been making such complaints. School officials seem more fixated on shielding their districts’ reputations than on protecting children from bullying, racism, antisemitism, and anti-LGBTQ hate.

Advertisement

According to a bullying report filed by Godwyn, on various occasions a boy spit on, pushed, kicked, and hit August with rocks. He spewed a mouthful of gravel into her lunchbox. After her daughter was chased into the same woods where Sean Ade was attacked, Godwyn said, the boy “whipped” August “with a vine so severely that it broke the skin, raised a welt, and required a visit to the school nurse to administer first aid.”

August is biracial, and Godwyn believes these attacks bore racial overtones. Yet Godwyn said an investigation by Toni Jolley, Bates Elementary’s principal, concluded that while the incidents were “serious,” they did “not rise to the level of bullying at this time.”

School officials, Godwyn said, failed to follow their own bullying protocols. Of course, if the official line is that what happened to August didn’t constitute bullying, the school eliminated its obligation to do anything such as move the girl to a different class. In the meantime, Godwyn said, August, who used to love school, became withdrawn and anxious and suffered nightmares. “There’s this bullying policy on the books that the school touts,” but it has no relation to “their response for practical reality on the ground,” she said.

When I spoke with David Lussier, Wellesley schools superintendent, and Jolley about Godwyn’s accusations and the school’s response, Lussier said, “We’re really not at liberty because of federal and state privacy laws to comment at all specifically about any student, any allegation, any contact, or associated facts.” He added, “We’ve always taken any allegation of bullying seriously.”

Advertisement

After hearing about some of the incidents from her daughter and the school’s nurse, Godwyn said, she and her husband had to “push” for an investigation. Jolley, she said, never reported the incidents to Godwyn and her husband as required by the school district’s bullying policy.

What’s happening in Wellesley isn’t only affecting families who’ve gone public with bullying accusations. At Change.org, nearly 1,000 people have signed a petition demanding Lussier’s firing over what it calls “his mishandling of violent bullies in our schools.” At a sometimes-heated school committee meeting on Nov. 2, Lussier had both detractors and defenders.

Yet even as Catherine Mirick, the school committee’s chair, admitted that “we know we’ve got work to do,” she seemed just as concerned about how “what began as outrage over an assault that happened this past summer has seemed to grow into an opportunity to vilify our leadership for any number of reasons.”

Which sounded like Mirick objecting to school officials being bullied.

Next year, Godwyn hopes to transfer Riley to the private school her sister now attends. August, Godwyn said, “is doing much, much better. She loves her new school and says the teachers and children are very kind to her.” Even the nightmares are fading. Yet Godwyn said a more insidious problem persists within Wellesley’s schools.

“The school system has been really successful in silencing people around these problems,” she said. “It’s been a wake-up call for a lot of parents that there are real systemic issues, and we need to think about the leadership and what needs to be done. People are shocked and horrified — and they should be.”

Advertisement

Renée Graham can be reached at renee.graham@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @reneeygraham.