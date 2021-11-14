For the first time since 2004 and the third time in program history, the Bentley University Falcons are in the NCAA Division II Football Championships. The Falcons received the fifth seed in Super Region 1 and will make a return trip to the University of New Haven, the fourth-seeded team, Saturday. Both teams are 9-1 records with the only Bentley loss coming at New Haven two weeks ago. That snapped the Falcons’ 13-game winning streak that dated back to October 2019. The winner of Saturday’s game will play at top-seeded Kutztown University on Nov. 27 for a berth in the regional championship game the following week. In Bentley’s prior NCAA appearances, the Falcons fell to eventual national champion Grand Valley State, 65-36, in 2003 and to Edinboro, 47-44, the following year.

Paige Bueckers started off her sophomore season with a career day. The reigning AP Player of the Year scored a career-high 34 points, making 15 of her 19 field goal attempts, and No. 2 UConn beat Arkansas 95-80 in the season opener. Bueckers made 10 of her 11 shots in the second half against the Razorbacks on a dazzling display of layups and mid-range jumpers to keep UConn’s lead in double digits. Christyn Williams added 18 points and Evina Westbrook had 15 for the Huskies in their season opener. They avenged the only regular-season loss the team had last year when UConn fell to the then-No. 19 Razorbacks 90-87 in Fayetteville.

Alabama moves into No. 2 spot in AP Poll

Alabama jumped Cincinnati to No. 2 behind Georgia in The Associated Press college football poll and Oklahoma dropped eight spots to No. 12 after losing for the first time this season. Georgia is a unanimous No. 1 in the AP Top 25 presented by Regions Bank for the sixth consecutive week and the Southeastern Conference has the top two teams in the poll for the sixth time this season. The switch from Cincinnati to Alabama at No. 2 was more about the Bearcats than the Crimson Tide, which closed the gap on UC to four points last week. Alabama took care of business against overmatched New Mexico State on Saturday. Cincinnati remained unbeaten after winning at South Florida 45-28 on Friday night ... Washington fired head coach Jimmy Lake, less than two years after he was chosen to succeed Chris Petersen.

HOCKEY

Boston Pride fall short against Connecticut Whale

Kayla Friesen scored a pair of third-period goals for the Boston Pride, who came up short in a 3-2 loss in a Premier Hockey Federation contest against the host Connecticut Whale at Danbury Ice Arena. Emily Fluke, Emma Vlasic, and Alyssa Wohlfeiler scored the first three goals of the game to give Connecticut a 3-0 lead ... The Washington Capitals resigned forward Nic Dowd to a three-year contract extension with an average annual value of $1.3 million.

GOLF

Nelly Korda wins LPGA playoff

An epic duel between Nelly Korda and Lexi Thompson turned into a stunning meltdown by both of them. Korda at least managed to recover and win a four-way playoff in the Pelican Women’s Championship. Korda won for the fourth time this year on the LPGA Tour, none of the others this wild. Korda fell out of the lead on the 17th hole at Pelican Golf Club by chopping her way to a triple bogey to fall two shots behind. She answered with an 18-foot birdie putt on the final hole for a 1-under 69 and got into a playoff when Thompson made a second straight bogey for 69.

Jason Kokrak rallies to win Houston Open

Jason Kokrak had reason to believe he shot himself out of the Houston Open on the back nine Saturday morning. He played it 10 shots better when it counted, making four straight birdies for a 5-under 65 and a two-shot victory. Two shots behind with six holes to play, Kokrak delivered all the right shots to pull away from a fading Scottie Scheffler and Martin Trainer and win for the third time in the last 13 months ... Danish player Joachim B. Hansen hit a 4-under 68 to hold off co-overnight leader Francesco Laporta and a soaring Bernd Wiesberger by one stroke to win the Dubai Championship. The 31-year-old Hansen had four birdies to finish at 23 under overall having opened with a 9-under 63 in the first round.

MISCELLANY

Spain, Serbia, and Croatia advance to World Cup

Spain, Serbia, and Croatia are heading to next year’s World Cup. Sweden, Portugal, and Russia aren’t — not yet, anyway. Aleksandar Mitrovic’s 90th-minute header left Cristiano Ronaldo and Portugal stunned in a 2-1 win for Serbia in Lisbon, which gave Serbia an automatic qualifying spot at the World Cup in Qatar. Portugal still has a chance to qualify, but it must navigate a four-team bracket in the playoffs in March ... Mercedes driver Lewis Hamilton ended “the hardest weekend I’ve had” with a stunning victory at the Brazilian Grand Prix, and gained momentum in his Formula One title fight with Red Bull driver Max Verstappen ... Sophomore midfielder Isa Gooijer of The Netherlands tallied the game-winning goal in overtime to lead the No. 12 Harvard field hockey team (17-1) to a 1-0 upset of second-seeded Michigan(16-5) in the NCAA tournament quarterfinals in Ann Arbor, Mich.

