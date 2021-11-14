It didn’t take long for former Patriots quarterback Cam Newton, who signed last week with the Panthers, to make an impact in his first regular-season game since 2020.

Newton entered Carolina’s game vs. Arizona for his first snap on second-and-goal from the Cardinals’ 2-yard line. He took the snap in shotgun formation, ran toward right tackle, and then bounced outside and sprinted into the end zone near the pylon.

The touchdown gave the Panthers a 7-0 lead with 11:12 left in the first quarter. Newton was also given an unsportsmanlike conduct penalty following his touchdown celebration, after taking off helmet and screaming “I’m back” several times.