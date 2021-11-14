It didn’t take long for former Patriots quarterback Cam Newton, who signed last week with the Panthers, to make an impact in his first regular-season game since 2020.
Newton entered Carolina’s game vs. Arizona for his first snap on second-and-goal from the Cardinals’ 2-yard line. He took the snap in shotgun formation, ran toward right tackle, and then bounced outside and sprinted into the end zone near the pylon.
The touchdown gave the Panthers a 7-0 lead with 11:12 left in the first quarter. Newton was also given an unsportsmanlike conduct penalty following his touchdown celebration, after taking off helmet and screaming “I’m back” several times.
On his second play, Newton threw a touchdown pass to Robby Anderson. The 2-yard completion came on first-and-goal to cap a drive in which P.J. Walker and Christian McCaffrey also took snaps from center and give Carolina a 14-0 lead.
Newton, who was New England’s starting quarterback in 2020, was cut at the end of training camp this summer and was not on an NFL roster until he signed with the Panthers, who lost starting quarterback Sam Darnold to a shoulder injury.
Newton was chosen by the Panthers with the first pick of the 2011 draft and spent nine seasons with Carolina before being released following the 2019 season.