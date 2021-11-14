The Bruins and Habs, long one of the great NHL rivalries, had not faced each other in 641 days, the long respite dating back prior to the start of the COVID-19 epidemic in March 2020.

It was the first time that McAvoy, who made his NHL debut in the 2017 playoffs, scored two goals in a game.

Charlie McAvoy and Charlie Coyle each scored twice, helping to erase a 2-1 deficit in the third period and leading the Bruins to a 5-2 win Sunday night over the Canadiens at the Garden.

Down by a goal to start the third, the Bruins tied it with McAvoy’s second of the night at 2:14, a power-play strike that saw the slick defenseman’s mid-slot wrister tick off the stick of Habs penalty-killer Christian Dvorak and elude netminder Sam Montembeault.

Only 3:34 later, Coyle broke the 2-2 deadlock when he rushed to the net as David Pastrnak unloaded a shot in the slot. Habs defenseman Jeff Petry, attempting to clear the puck into the corner, watched his chip shot bounce off Coyle’s head and pop into the net.

Coyle was back for his second in just over three minutes, at 9:05, when he barreled down the right side with a puck chipped ahead on the wall by Jake DeBrusk. Coyle gained a step on Adam Brooks and muscled the puck by Montembeault at the right post.

Taylor Hall, celebrating his 30th birthday, potted an empty-net goal at 18:02 for the 5-2 final.

It was the second straight win for the Bruins in the wake of their embarrassing loss only Thursday night at home vs. the Oilers in which they frittered away a third-period lead.

Jeremy Swayman, the winner Saturday at New Jersey, collected his third straight win in the Boston net, turning back 27 shots.

The Habs clicked for the lone goal in the first, connecting on a 3-on-1 break vs. Jakub Zboril after his defensive partner, Connor Clifton, was caught deep in the Bruins offensive zone.

Joel Armia, skating with the puck on the right flank vs. Zboril, closed into the right wing circle and sniped a sizzling wrister to the top shelf on Swayman. Habs, 1-0.

Clifton, looking to make something happen as Coyle crashed the net, missed his swipe at the puck deep in the offensive slot. Unable to get a handle on the puck, Clifton watched Artturi Lehkonen sweep it quickly to Armia and the Habs were off on their odd-man rush, with Clifton the odd man out and Zboril crushed by the tumbling tide of blue, blanc, et rouge.

The Bruins had three cracks at the power play in the opening period, and failed to convert on all three, thought the final opportunity was cut short after only 37 seconds when Brad Marchand was whistled off for tripping.

In the Habs net, ex-Panthers prospect Montembeault faced very little heat in the first period. Both clubs played on Saturday, and neither side displayed much offensive pop in the opening 20:00. Boston’s best bid came at 8:40, just over 30 seconds after Armia’s goal, with Montembeault turning back a short-ranger McAvoy bid. The other 10 Boston shots in the period didn’t present much of a test for the Hab.

It took until 8:27, nearly halfway through the first period, for the Bruins finally to come up with the 1-1 equalizer. Hall squeezed off a sizzling wrister from along the right wall and it looked as though Nick Foligno, closing to the top of the crease, would have the putaway. But when the puck squibbed by Foligno, an alert McAvoy made the doorstep pot for his second goal of the season.

But the feisty Habs regained the lead with 3:35 to go in the period when ex-Maple Leaf Brooks fired a long shot through a crowd, with Michael Pezzetta credited for the tip that scored the 2-1 goal. Actually, the key tip was by Clifton, whose right skate tipped the puck by Swayman after the rookie tender made the initial save with his right pad.

The Habs, despite being outshot, 31-22, through 40:00, carried the one-goal lead into the third.





Kevin Paul Dupont can be reached at kevin.dupont@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @GlobeKPD.