Sean Mercuri, Central Catholic — The junior inside linebacker racked up 13 tackles with a sack, forced fumble, and a 55-yard interception for a touchdown in a 37-13 quarterfinal victory over Saint John’s Shrewsbury.

Jay Gulla, Jonathan Martins, Cullen Pek, and Emmett Lackey, Franklin — The defensive line was immense in the Panthers’ 24-7 quarterfinal win over Methuen. Gulla’s older brother, Mack, a senior tailback, ran for two touchdowns while the defense pitched a shutout after the first quarter.

Carson Browne and Stephon Patrick, St. John’s Prep — The Eagles erupted for 57 points at home against Wachusett to advance to the semifinals. Browne rushed 19 times for 163 yards and three touchdowns, and Patrick caught eight balls for 118 yards and two touchdowns.

Division 2

Jonathan Joseph, King Philip — His interception with 4:23 left in regulation should have sealed the game. But the senior cornerback came up with another pick with 1:20 remaining to secure a 21-14 win and a spot in the semifinals.

Tyler Lane, Milford — Two second-half touchdowns, a pair of 1-yard plunges, and 156 yards on the ground from the senior running back proved the difference for the Scarlet Hawks in a 21-7 win over Natick.

Brady Nicholson, Marshfield — The senior defensive end timed his jump perfectly on a 27-yard pick-6 for the Rams in the fourth quarter, a play which stood as the winning score in a 27-23 win over Lincoln-Sudbury — snapping the Warriors’ 15-game win streak.

Division 3

Tyler Bannon and Tyler DeMattio, North Attleborough — The Red Rocketeers rushing attack thundered on, powering the way for a 62-28 quarterfinal win over Milton with Bannon (16 carries, 206 yards) and DeMattio (22 carries, 145 yards) contributing three touchdowns apiece.

Corey Kilroy, Walpole — The junior quarterback threw three touchdowns, including strikes of 35 and 29 yards to Sean O’Brien, and ran for scores of 5 and 9 yards as the Timberwolves (6-4) took a 32-10 non-playoff win over Norwood.

Will Kelly, Dartmouth — The senior quarterback led the attack with his feet in a 26-8 non-playoff win over Plymouth North, rushing 13 times for 172 yards with touchdowns of 42 and 45 yards.

Division 4

Andrew Bossey, Scituate – The senior racked up 19 carries for 134 yards and a touchdown, helping the top-seeded Sailors outlast eighth-seeded Ashland, 21-14, in a back-and-forth battle.

Matt Festa, Duxbury – The junior quarterback rushed for three touchdowns in the third quarter and added 156 yards and a TD through the air, powering the second-seeded Dragons past seventh-seeded Danvers, 39-14.

Dylan Gordon, Foxborough – The senior racked up 36 carries for four touchdowns and a career-high 288 yards, fueling the third-seeded Warriors past No. 11 Wilmington, 42-21.

Division 5

Cadence Chase, Fairhaven —The senior ran for three touchdowns, including a 49-yarder, during a 28-21 non-playoff win over Apponequet to break the Blue Devils’ single-season touchdown record with 19.

Steve Donnelly, Northeast — No stranger to the Players of the Week, the senior racked up five touchdowns and 263 yards rushing on 18 carries in a 49-14 MVADA quarterfinal win over Diman.

Chase Dwight, Pentucket — The senior quarterback had a hand in all three touchdowns in a 21-14 quarterfinal win over Old Rochester. He ran for scores of 1 and 18 yards and finished 15-of-30 passing for a season-high 262 yards and a 12-yard TD to Adam Payne.

Michael Golden, Bishop Stang — The junior helped christen the Spartans’ new turf field by running for 210 yards and two touchdowns on 33 carries in a thrilling 34-32 double-overtime non-playoff win over West Bridgewater.

Steven Woods, Bishop Fenwick —The senior has nine touchdown passes in two playoff games after tossing four in a 42-13 quarterfinal win over Hudson. He finished with 271 passing yards while completing 78.9 percent of his throws (15 of 19) and connecting with Jason Romans for 172 yards and two scores.

Division 6

David Brown, St. Mary’s — Two touchdowns and 181 yards on the ground along with a 57-yard pick-6 from the junior helped the Spartans run away from Medway, 42-14, in the quarterfinals.

PJ Celestino and Jacob Coulstring, Rockland — Coulstring returned from a two-game absence and the Bulldogs leaned on the junior to the tune of 169 yards and two touchdowns on 24 carries. Celestino, a senior quarterback, amassed 144 total yards, two touchdown passes, and one rushing score in a 37-34 quarterfinal win over Winthrop.

Kurtis Lucas-Summers, Abington — The Green Wave continued to ride their junior running back as he rushed for 148 yards and two touchdowns on 15 carries in 34-0 quarterfinal win over Sandwich.

Division 7

Liam Appleton, Cohasset — The sophomore rushed for two touchdowns during a 21-7 quarterfinal victory over Hamilton-Wenham. Appleton, a running back and linebacker, carried the ball 23 times for 122 yards and registered three tackles for loss for the No. 6 Skippers.

Brady Johnston, Mashpee — In a quarterfinal bout with No. 2 Amesbury, Johnston scored on runs of 65 and 33 yards. The senior quarterback carried the ball eight times for 138 yards and intercepted a pass as the No. 7 Falcons pulled off the 26-22 upset.

Taelor Thompson, East Boston — The junior opened the 32-6 win over Saugus with a 29-yard touchdown pass to Michael O’Neill and added rushing touchdowns of 8 and 3 yards.

Brady Thiboutot, Case — Touchdowns of 12 and 50 yards helped the running back rack up 103 yards on eight carries during a 34-16 non-playoff win over Holbrook/Avon.

Division 8

Greg Izedonmwen, Randolph — The junior provided the offense for the Blue Devils (6-4) in their 16-10 quarterfinal win at Ware. He returned the opening kickoff 80 yards for a score and later returned a kickoff 67 yards for a score in the third quarter.

Aidan Murphy, Hull — The junior center set the tone for the ground game, paving the way for a 210-yard effort and four touchdowns in a 27-20 quarterfinal win over visiting KIPP Academy. At defensive tackle, he had a team-high six tackles and helped hold the explosive Panthers to 6 second-half points.

Tyler Richards, South Shore Voc-Tech — The senior quarterback was a spark in a 28-19 MVADA Tournament quarterfinal victory against Franklin County Tech, passing for 137 yards and a touchdown, and running for 70 yards and a touchdown.

Preps

Pat Eldredge, Groton — Rushing touchdowns of 25, 20, and 15 yards, and a 50-yard touchdown pass from the senior quarterback propelled Groton to a 32-19 victory over St. Mark’s.

Cam Fries, Middlesex —The senior ran for two touchdowns, including the winner in overtime from 2 yards out during a 19-13 win over ISL6-leading St. George’s.

Tyler Martin and Tom Porell, BB&N — The duo led a stingy defense that allowed just one score in a 28-6 win over Lawrence Academy. Martin made 10 tackles, while Porell had seven tackles and an interception.

Michael Wolfendale, Brooks —The junior threw for 211 yards but it was his work in the final quarter, including a 28-yard touchdown pass and two TD runs, that rallied his team from a 15-point deficit for a 33-28 win over Tabor.



