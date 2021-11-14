Facing a short week, the team Bill Belichick coaches made short work of the team he used to guide – scoring 45 unanswered points in rolling to its fourth straight win.

That was the general feeling every nook and cranny of Gillette Stadium on Sunday after the Patriots blasted the Browns in grand fashion, 45-7, in the 1,000th game in franchise history.

The Patriots, who improved to 6-4 on the season and 562-429-9 overall, have a quick turnaround as they’ll travel to Atlanta for a Thursday night tussle with the Falcons.

“That was a really great day for us,’’ said Belichick.

The Browns came out of the gate looking like world beaters, marching 84 yards and taking a 7-0 lead on the first possession of the game when Baker Mayfield hit Austin Hooper on a 2-yard pass on fourth down.

For the rest of the afternoon, however, the Browns looked like, well, the Browns.

D’Ernest Johnson rushed four times for 58 yards on the initial drive and was held to 41 on 15 totes the rest of the day as the Patriots successfully unlocked Cleveland’s blocking schemes and clogged every lane.

According to Matthew Judon, the defense went into attack mode.

“We came to the sideline and saw what we did wrong on that first drive,’’ he said. “They executed. We came to the sideline, got some things fixed, and then we started attacking instead of playing on our heels. We tightened it up after that.’’

During the lead-up to the game, many Patriots talked about the Browns’ physicality on both sides of the ball, but it was the hosts who flexed their muscle most often, particularly after absorbing that haymaker on the first drive.

The New England offense came out swinging, with young gun Mac Jones and young pup Rhamondre Stevenson carrying the load.

Jones was threading needles all day, completing 19 of 23 passes for 198 yards and the first three-touchdown day of his burgeoning career. Stevenson, who didn’t practice all week because of a concussion suffered in Carolina rushed 20 times for his first 100-yard effort.

The offensive line, meanwhile, was manhandling Cleveland’s front seven. The normally menacing Myles Garrett was muted by New England’s tone setters and he finished with one tackle — a Jones sack.

“It was a complete offensive effort. You couldn’t single anybody out,’’ said Belichick. “I thought we ran the ball competitively, threw the ball competitively. We finished drives in the red zone [5 of 6]. It was a good team offensive effort all the way across the board.’’

Jones answered Cleveland’s opening salvo by putting together a 15-play, 83-yard drive capped by a perfect fade to Hunter Henry from 3 yards out.

Big assist to Brandon Bolden, who went in motion on the play, causing most of the Cleveland defense to lean his way, which left Henry is single coverage against Ronnie Harrison, who had no chance.

The Browns next drive lasted just two plays as Kyle Dugger stepped in front a Baker Mayfield pass and returned it 37 yards to the Cleveland 5.

“When I turned my head around and saw the ball, I was like, ‘Bingo,’ ‘’ said Dugger.

Mayfield was not as excited about recalling the play.

“They did a good job of disguising,’’ he said with a shrug.

Stevenson took a pitch from Jones on first down and waltzed in for the first of his two touchdowns and a 14-7 lead. Reading Mayfield’s body language, it felt more like 114-7.

“It’s always good when you can get those bonus points from your defense or special teams,’’ said Belichick.

Mayfield never was able to decipher the disguises and completed just 11 of 21 passes for 73 yards before leaving the game with a knee injury in the third quarter.

Jones meanwhile looked cool as a cucumber, flinging frozen ropes through the crisp fall air.

The rookie hit connected on a 23-yard touchdown pass to Kendrick Bourne to cap an 11-play, 99-yard drive that, was, to his recollection, the longest he’d ever been involved in, and increased to lead to 21-7. Nick Folk’s 38-yard field goal bumped it to 24-7 at the half.

“Mac always looks poised,’’ said Bourne. “I don’t know what it is. He’s just driven in different ways, wired a different way. He’s just relaxed and I think that’s how we all need to play.’’

Stevenson scored his second touchdown to finish another long drive (8 plays, 92 yards) and Henry scored his second (3-yard pass from Jones) to give their club a 38-7 lead early in the fourth quarter.

The icing on the cake came when Jakobi Meyers scored the first touchdown of his career on his 135th catch — an 11-yarder from Brian Hoyer.

It prompted the entire Patriots sideline to charge toward the end zone to mob the third-year receiver.

“Honestly, the fact that everybody celebrated with me, means more than the touchdown,’’ said Meyers. “I feel like it says a lot about the teammates and what they think of you.’’

Just grand.

Jim McBride can be reached at james.mcbride@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @globejimmcbride.