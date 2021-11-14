From accusations of dirty play, to concerns about hitting a rookie wall, to exhortations his team would benefit from the addition of a wide receiver with Pro Bowl talent but an outsized personality to match, Jones gave the best possible answer he could have.

Jones outdid himself Sunday against the Browns, not with his toughness on the field, which was fine, but for his response after taking a beating off it.

FOXBOROUGH ― The first nine weeks of Mac Jones’s NFL career taught him plenty about taking a hit, a rebuilding and occasionally porous Patriots’ offensive line allowing enough open shots to send the bruised and battered quarterback into a Monday of recovery. But the rookie always got up, earning the respect of a veteran locker room along the way.

Advertisement

He played the best game of his pro career.

Jones lit up the Browns, his career-high three touchdowns in a 45-7 win said everything this even-keeled, tight-lipped 23-year-old won’t — at least not out loud.

“Mac always looks poised. I don’t know what it is,” teammate Kendrick Bourne said. “He’s driven a different way, wired a different way. He’s just relaxed. I think that’s how we all need to play. He’s not thinking about the next play, he’s thinking about the current play — it’s easy to dwell on the past or get caught up in what’s coming, but he’s so good at just being in the moment.”

The days leading up to this Week 10 matchup had taught Jones a few lessons in absorbing verbal shots. An initial accusation that his ankle tackle of Carolina’s Brian Burns was a dirty play was picked up later in the week by Cleveland’s Myles Garrett, serving to keep a weeklong conversation going. And while Jones was on his way to being exonerated by the NFL for the desperate play at the end of being strip-sacked by Burns (Jones was not fined for the play), a separate conversation raged about the Patriots’ pursuit of Odell Beckham Jr., an addition that seemed especially enticing as Jones’ productivity had been waning.

Advertisement

But without any changes, and, in fact, while missing some of his own top players, Jones shredded the Browns, leading an offensive performance as complete and dominant as any the Patriots have enjoyed this season.

The shellacking was New England’s fourth straight win, pushing them to 6-4 on the season and reminding the rest of the AFC they are here to stay in the playoff conversation.

The formula is clear: A bruising defense (Baker Mayfield didn’t make it through 60 minutes, giving way to Case Keenum after a Matthew Judon hit send him to the sideline with a knee injury), a solid running game (rookie Rhamondre Stevenson emerged from concussion protocol to register his first 100-yard game) and, up to now, mere competency from a young QB just to manage the game.

But the real Jones code is beginning to crack, and maybe, it includes just a little bit of that chip-on-the-shoulder edgy attitude to make this interesting. As Jones silences those who question his arm strength and continues to satisfy those who admire his accuracy, he tantalizes a New England faithful that wants to believe he is the worthy heir to the Tom Brady throne.

Look no further than a touchdown drive midway through the second quarter for evidence they might get their wish. Buried by penalty at his own 1-yard line, Jones and the offense calmly took over, turning in the franchise’s first 99-yard TD drive since 2011.

Advertisement

“That’s a long way to go,” the rookie admitted afterward, unable to remember ever driving that long for a score in high school or college.

Relying initially on Stevenson to get them out of the hole (an 18-yard gain on a pitch was a particularly nice call by offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels), it was time to let Jones fly. An 12-yard completion to Bourne placed so perfectly the defender draped behind Bourne had no chance at the ball. A 26-yard connection to Jakobi Meyers, also in tight coverage, with Meyers making the catch as he fell to the turf.

And finally, the piece de resistance, a beautiful 23-yard touchdown throw to Bourne, the ball sandwiched perfectly between two defenders, Bourne perfectly high-pointing the catch and bridging it down, a model of accuracy, efficiency, and above all trust.

As Bourne put it, “Mac threw a tremendous ball as he always does.”

Beckham? Who needs Beckham?

Who needs Beckham when you have Bourne (four catches, 98 yards), when you have Hunter Henry (two more touchdown catches as he continues to be Jones’s favorite red-zone target), when you have a running game without starter Damien Harris (concussion) but with Stevenson (two touchdowns), when you have a quarterback who is as fearless as he is careful, as determined as he is diligent.

Advertisement

In finishing 19-for-23 for 198 yards and three touchdowns, with six total scoring drives including two for TDs of more than 90 yards, to do so against the league’s third-ranked defense, Jones made a statement not just about his skills in handling pressure on the field, but managing the pressure that comes off it too.

Skills in responding to comments like this one from Burns after he lost to the Patriots: “It would be nice to have an apology, but it’s not gonna happen . . . I would just like to play them again. And I wish all my fellow D-end brothers happy hunting.”

Or this one from Garrett, who told Cleveland reporters this week: “Of course, I watched it. I’ll hold my comments on that one. Hopefully, it doesn’t happen to me. I don’t know. Is he going to turn into the ankle grabber? I don’t know. We will see . . . Now I know to get my behind up and get out of the way.”

Jones chose not to answer those jabs during the week. He saved his response for Sunday, and it came out loud and clear.

Tara Sullivan is a Globe columnist. She can be reached at tara.sullivan@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @Globe_Tara.