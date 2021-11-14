It’s not just that the 6-4 Patriots have won four straight games to shoot up the standings. It’s that they’re demolishing teams – blowout wins over the Jets, Panthers, and Browns, and a convincing win over the Chargers. The Patriots’ defense leads the NFL in interceptions, and has allowed just one touchdown in the last two weeks. Now the offense is clicking, too, and Mac Jones seems to be gaining confidence by the week. They beat down a Browns team that was 5-4 and coming off a 25-point win over the Bengals.

▪ The Patriots’1-3 start is but a distant memory. The way the Patriots are playing right now, there’s no reason they can’t win the AFC East and contend for the Super Bowl.

The Titans definitely will contend with the Patriots, though they are weaker without Derrick Henry. But the Ravens lost badly to the Dolphins on Thursday night, the Bills have struggled against non-Jets opponents, and the Chargers, Bengals, Raiders, and Steelers don’t scare anyone.

Forget competing for the playoffs. At this point, the Patriots look like they’ll be competing for a trip to the Super Bowl.

▪ Who needs Odell Beckham Jr.? Not the Patriots. They proved on Sunday that they have more than enough in the passing game without having to add the unpredictable star receiver, who went to the Rams last week.

Despite playing without running back Damien Harris or tight end Jonnu Smith, Jones was nearly perfect against the Browns, who entered the game ranked No. 3 in total defense and No. 10 in points allowed. Jones was 19-of-23 passing for 199 yards, a 142.3 passer rating, and his first three-touchdown game as a pro. Jones threaded a couple of gorgeous passes along the sideline to Jakobi Meyers and Hunter Henry, then looked like a 10-year veteran in looking off the safety and delivering an easy 3-yard touchdown pass to Henry.

Kendrick Bourne had a tremendous game, with four catches for 98 yards and three rushes for 43 yards. His 23-yard touchdown catch down the seam in front of two defenders was maybe the nicest Patriots TD of the season. Meyers and Nelson Agholor also made a few plays, including Meyers’s first touchdown on his 135th career catch.

Sunday’s game proved that the Patriots have more than enough weapons already on the roster. They just need more reps together.

▪ What a signing Henry has been, proving to be a tremendous security blanket for Jones. He caught two more touchdown passes Sunday, giving him seven touchdowns in his last seven games. Those seven TDs lead all NFL tight ends. Smith, who was inactive with a shoulder injury, has been a disappointment thus far. But Henry has been worth every dime.

▪ This was Josh McDaniels’s best game of the season and maybe one of his best ever. His rookie quarterback went 19-for-23 passing. The Patriots started 6-of-6 on third downs and finished 7 of 9. Most impressively, they pieced together touchdown drives of 83, 99, 92, and 95 yards, after entering the game as the only NFL team without an 80-yard touchdown drive. The 99-yard drive was just the third by the Patriots’ in Bill Belichick’s 22 years (the other two came in 2011), and one of those drives was a 99-yard pass from Tom Brady to Wes Welker.

The Patriots scored points on seven of eight drives, with only one punt. And everything McDaniels dialed up worked. He called three end-arounds to Bourne. He called a screen for Brandon Bolden on third and 13 that gained 20. And rookie running back Rhamondre Stevenson had some big holes in rushing for 99 yards and two touchdowns against the NFL’s No. 3 run defense.

When McDaniels interviews for head coaching jobs this offseason, this game will be at the top of his resumé.

▪ The Patriots’ defense is getting downright nasty. Three weeks ago, they knocked Zach Wilson out of the game. Last week, they sent Sam Darnold to injured reserve after the game. And Sunday they knocked Baker Mayfield out of the game late in the third quarter with some sort of leg injury.

The Browns went 84 yards for a touchdown on their opening drive, then got nothing for the rest of the game, finishing with 217 total yards and 1 for 11 on third down. Mayfield was just 11 for 21 for 73 yards, a touchdown and an interception, and was lucky he wasn’t picked off two more times.

The Patriots’ defense has allowed just 13 points the last two weeks.

▪ Speaking of great free agency signings, Matthew Judon belongs on the list as well. He was a little quiet on the stat sheet with just a half-tackle and a half-sack, but that half-sack gives him 9½ for the season, which ties his career high with seven games to go.

Ben Volin can be reached at ben.volin@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @BenVolin.