Late in the fourth quarter against the Browns, with the ball on Cleveland’s 11-yard line, Meyers fielded a short pass from quarterback Brian Hoyer and dove into the end zone for the score, increasing New England’s already comfortable lead to 44-7.

FOXBOROUGH — It took 39 games, 134 receptions, and 1,560 receiving yards, but Patriots wide receiver Jakobi Meyers scored his first career NFL touchdown Sunday afternoon.

After Meyers crossed the goal line, the entire Patriots offense ran down to celebrate — and even members of the defense joined from the sidelines, too.

The score was a long time coming for Meyers, who had logged the most receptions and receiving yards without a touchdown catch in NFL history.

Meyers, in his third season after going undrafted out of NC State, is the Patriots’ most popular receiver, with 76 targets on the year.

