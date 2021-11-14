It could mean that Swayman, 22, will be penciled in for a heavier share of the starts now with Boston’s schedule about to get busier, beginning Saturday in Philly — the start of a stretch in which the Black-and-Gold will play six games across 11 days.

One month into the new season, Swayman’s appearance in back-to-back dates marked a departure from coach Bruce Cassidy’s initial plans, which had Swayman and partner Linus Ullmark scheduled to split the workload 50/50 when games were scheduled on consecutive days.

Fresh off their 5-2 win over the Devils Saturday in Newark with Jeremy Swayman in net, the Bruins turned to their rookie tender again for an encore performance Sunday night at the Garden in their first matchup with the Canadiens this season.

Ullmark, 3-3-0 with a 3.01 GAA and .903 save percentage, did not look like a No. 1 stopper in his two most recent starts, losses to Toronto and Edmonton. On Nov. 6 at Toronto, the former Sabre gave up four goals on 35 shots, and followed that five nights later when he surrendered five goals to the Oilers at the Garden.

The first two of those goals came less than a minute after the Bruins had struck for the lead. Not the kind of support GM Don Sweeney envisioned over the summer when he signed Ullmark, 28, to a four-year free agent deal for a total $20 million payout.

Swayman 4-2-0 and 2.18/.911 in six games prior to Sunday, has a history dating back to his junior days of unexpectedly grabbing the No.1 starter’s role. The pattern began in the fall of 2015 with his AAA Pikes Peak Miners squad, repeated the next season at USHL Sioux Falls, and yet again one year later upon his arrival at the University of Maine.

…

Oskar Steen, now in his third year of playing in North America, was recalled Saturday and stepped into the lineup vs. the Habs, inserted at right wing on a line with Jake DeBrusk on the opposite side and Tomas Nosek in the middle.

Steen’s inclusion meant that Curtis Lazar (0-2—2 in 8 games) was bumped to the press box only some three weeks after finally overcoming a nasty elbow injury he suffered in the exhibition season.

The move was made, in part, because Cassidy is looking at all methods to find reliable offense from someone other than his prolific Brad Marchand-Patrice Bergeron-David Pastrnak trio. It’s also time, noted the coach, to get a look at some younger, fresh faces.

Steen, 23, was selected with the 165th pick in the 2016 amateur entry draft. He also had been the hottest player of late at AHL Providence, where he produced a 5-5—10 line in 10 games.

“Lazar has done his job,” said Cassidy, noting that Lazar also has been “playing through” an injury. “And we want to look at some younger guys. We’d like to create some competition from underneath a little bit. So it’s a little bit of that [with Steen], can he push someone. He’s played well in Providence. He’s been up now a few times, had a better understanding of the league and what’s expected of him.”

…

Bruins captain Patrice Bergeron, who grew up in Quebec City, saw many games at Le Colisee in his childhood, but never made it to Boston to see a game at the old Garden or to Montreal to see a game at the historic Forum.

Bergeron has said for years that he was never a Habs fan, true of many in Quebec City when the Nordiques were in the NHL.

Asked yesterday if that was a universal feeling in the Bergeron home during his childhood, he said, “Yeah, of course … even my grandparents and my great grandparents were Nordiques fans … watching games [on TV] we were rooting for the teams playing against Montreal. That’s no disrespect for the Canadiens, but obviously we were huge Nordiques fans.”

Bergeron, 36, did feel one direct connection to Boston when he watched the Nordiques play the Bruins: Ray Bourque, proud son of the Quebec province.

“That gives you hope, and you try to follow them,” he said of the Quebec connection. “You see what they’re accomplishing and you’re happy for them when they’re doing well.”

…

Former first-round draft pick Jakub Zboril played in New Jersey, only the second time this season he has cracked the top sixpack of Boston blueliners. On Sunday, the 24-year-old Czech was back for more, suiting up for his 47th career game.

“I’ve got to tell you, Jake’s worked hard to be ready,” said Cassidy. “That’s a good sign for him, a good pro. In years past, I’m not sure he’d be ready [after a long layoff].

Cassidy hinted it could portend more work for Zboril, who partnered again with Connor Clifton on the No. 3 pairing.

“It’s not one and done,” said Cassidy. “If he can stay ready and sharp, then go and take someone’s job.”

For the second game in a row, that certain someone out of a job was Mike Reilly, whose offensive contributions have been modest (1-2—3 in 11 games) and his overall game below the promise he showed upon being dealt here by Ottawa at the trade deadline.

Reilly also spent parts of three seasons with Montreal. Not suiting him up against the Habs likely was another way for Cassidy to appeal to the blueliner’s pride.

“He has to work hard to get back on pucks,” said Cassidy, noting some of the slippage in Reilly’s game of late. “And on the breakout, he has to play more north (direct route to he offensive zone).”

Reilly, added Cassidy, has shown a propensity to circle back with the puck rather that to initiate a direct attack, particularly on transitions through the neutral zone. Reilly’s confident passes there have been lacking.

“He has to get back for his share of pucks [on defense] as well,” said Cassidy. “He’s leaving some of that dirty work for his partner when it’s his turn.”

…

Craig Smith remained out of the mix due to injury, leaving veteran Nick Foligno at his right wing spot on the Taylor Hall-Charlie Coyle trio … With nothing on their game docket now until Saturday’s visit in Philly, the Bruins are expected to have the day off Monday. They won’t have another five-day break from game action until they shut down for their Olympic break in February.… The Habs had backup Sam Montembeault in their net after losing No. 1 Jake Allen to a suspected concussion in the first period Saturday night in Detroit. Ex-NU Huskie Cayden Primeau was called up from AHL Laval to suit up as Montembeault’s backup. Primeau, the 199th pick in the 2017 draft, left NU in the spring of ‘19 to turn pro and has spent much of his time with Laval. He is the son of longtime NHL center Keith Primeau.

