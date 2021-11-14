The Patriots finished with five sacks (Deatrich Wise 1.5, Kyle Van Noy 1, Tashawn Bower 1, Dont’a Hightower and Lawrence Guy had a half-sack each).

FOXBOROUGH — Matthew Judon was credited with a half-sack and now has 9½ on the season, tied for his career high. The disruptive outside linebacker landed three of the Patriots nine quarterback hits on the day.

Patriots players and coaches each wore a pin, sticker, or decal with the initials of a fallen hero as part of the Tragedy Assistance Program (TAPS) and in conjunction with the Salute to Service game.

“The relationship that our team, our organization has with the TAPS Foundation has been very meaningful for all of us for a number of years, and proud to work with James Patrick Darcy’s pin here today,’’ said Bill Belichick. “All of our players and coaches have been involved in that and all week, and I know they had Mr. Kraft and the organization had some events for them and things like that. But it was awesome to see that, to recognize the military, to have Admiral Gilday here. Always like to see a lot of those gold bars on those any of the uniforms. Always sends chills down my spine. Just the whole week, the Veterans week, the Salute to Service Day and all that that brought.’’

There was a flyover of four F18s from the Oceana Joint Base in Virginia before the game.

Scary moment

Browns corner Troy Hill was taken off on a cart after injuring his neck on Jakobi Meyers’s touchdown late in the game. Hill, who was with the Patriots briefly in 2015, was able to move all his extremities and was being examined at a local hospital.

“Praying for a speedy recovery for him,’’ said Meyers.

Receiver Anthony Schwartz and cornerback A.J. Green also left the game after suffering concussions.

Patriots corner Jalen Mills left briefly with an arm injury.

TE Smith sidelined

Tight end Jonnu Smith, who has been coping with a shoulder injury for the last couple of weeks, missed his first game of the season. Also inactive for the Patriots were tailback Damien Harris quarterback Jarrett Stidham, offensive lineman Yasir Durant, linebacker Ronnie Perkins, and cornerback Shaun Wade.

Right tackle Trent Brown (calf) was active for the first time since Week 1.

“I was excited to get out there. I forgot how fun it is,’’ said Brown. “It feels like it’s been three years since I played ball, had fun playing ball.”

The Browns inactives were defensive end Takkarist McKinley, defensive tackle Sheldon Day, linebacker Tony Fields III, cornerback Greedy Williams, safety Richard Le Counte III, and receiver J’Marcus Bradley.

The Wayback Machine

The Browns’ last win in Foxborough was in 1992 when Belichick was their head coach and their defensive coordinator was Nick Saban . . . Belichick became the fourth coach in history with 250 wins with one team. The others: George Halas (318 with the Bears), Don Shula (257 with the Dolphins), ad Tom Landry (250 with the Cowboys) . . . Brian Hoyer’s TD to Jakobi Meyers was his second with the Patriots. His first came in the 2010 season finale to Brandon Tate . . . Tight ends Devin Asiasi and Matt LaCosse made their season debuts . . .New England rushed for a season high 184 yards.

Jim McBride can be reached at james.mcbride@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @globejimmcbride.