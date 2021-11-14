A-B and Natick started the game Saturday night. But with the game scoreless in the first half, rain, wind, and lightning forced play to be suspended. The teams started over on Sunday. With the victory, the No. 6 seeded Redhawks (15-1-5) will take on No. 2 Bishop Feehan (19-1-1) in a state semifinal Wednesday night (7 p.m.) at Xaverian.

The senior captain jumped over the defense, lofted a header off of the throw-in from senior Mikayla Henderson into the net with seven minutes remaining, sealing a 2-0 Division 1 girls’ soccer quarterfinal win on the road Sunday night.

Kyra Hacker didn’t want to abandon her position at center back to venture to the Acton-Boxborough 18-yard box for a throw-in, but Natick coach Dave Wainwright knew the Redhawks needed a target in the center of the field to receive the throw.

“I like to stay back on the throw-ins and set pieces because I don’t want to get countered, but on that one (Dave Wainwright) wanted another goal and he said to get in there,” said Hacker. “I was able to flick it in.”

Hacker anchors a defense for Natick that has surrendered nine goals this season. The Bowdoin commit mitigated any chances Acton-Boxborough (14-3-2) generated. Hacker, an All-New England selection, has played every minute of every game in her four years.

Late in the second half, a powerful lunge led to a strong clearance as A-B sophomore Alexis Thermidor attempted to slice through the middle of the field. Minutes later, Hacker deflected a step-in shot from A-B senior captain Claire Ali wide of the frame.

“She’s our All-New England for a reason,” said Wainwright. “I feel blessed that she’s there because she’s our anchor. Other teams are having a tough time finding ways for their top dog to get by her. Every game that we go forward is a validation to her game and what she means to this program.”

The Redhawks took a 1-0 lead into halftime after senior captain Briar Grady calmly nailed a penalty kick, powering it low to the right side.

“We practice those every day after practice, so it’s pretty much automatic,” said Grady.

The Natick girls' soccer team is headed to the Division 1 semifinals after Sunday night's 2-0 win at Acton-Boxborough. Cam Kerry

Boys’ soccer

Division 2 State

East Longmeadow 4, Nauset 3 (SO) — The top-seeded Spartans (14-2-5) trailed 3-0 at halftime, but a furious rally that included goals from Sonny Mazza and Colin Evans forced overtime, and eventually penalty kicks.

East Longmeadow prevailed, 6-5, after nine rounds of PKs to win the quarterfinal showdown at home. Junior Nate Watring scored three first-half goals to give No. 8 Nauset (17-2-2) a 3-0 lead at intermission. He also connected on his attempt in the shootout. Aman Khurana scored the clincher for East Longmeadow, which will play Canton in a state semifinal Wednesday (5 p.m.) at Assabet in Marlborough.

Division 4 State

Hampshire 4, Wahconah 0 — The top-seeded Raiders (19-0) finished their quarterfinal victory Sunday after play was suspended Saturday at halftime because of lightning. Mike Thibault had two first-half scores for Hampshire. Dan Martin and Aidan Moynahan added a goal apiece when play resumed. Hampshire will face Frontier Regional in a semifinal on Wednesday.

Field hockey

Division 2 State

Nashoba 3, Holliston 0 — Ali Vanasse and Lela Boermeester scored off penalty corners in the second quarter, and Graham Straface secured the quarterfinal win with a goal with 4:02 remaining as the fourth-seeded Wolves (16-2-2) blanked the fifth-seeded Panthers (14-3-3) in Bolton. Nashoba will played top seed Masconomet in a semifinal at Burlington on Wednesday night.

Division 3 State

Pentucket 4, Foxborough 0 — No. 3 Pentucket (19-1-1) continued its tear through the postseason with the shutout of No. 6 Foxborough (13-6) in the quarterfinals.

Pentucket burst out to a quick 2-0 lead. Bailey Stock scored off a deflection two minutes into the game. Meg Freiermuth added another on a corner five minutes later. In the second quarter, Lana Mickelson’s shot off a rebound off a corner put the hosts up, 3-0. The defense continued to hold Foxborough at bay in the second half and Haley Dwight added an insurance goal in the third quarter.

Kat Cornetta, Ethan Fuller, Oliver Glass, and Brad Joyal contributed to this story.

Cam Kerry can be reached at cam.kerry@globe.com.