Defensive lineman Tashawn Bower and tight end Matt LaCosse were elevated from the practice squad.

The club also activated right tackle Trent Brown, who has been out since Week 1 with a calf injury, and placed linebacker Jamie Collins on injured reserve with an ankle ailment.

The Patriots downgraded running back Damien Harris and returner/receiver Gunner Olszewski to out among a flurry of roster moves ahead of Sunday’s game against the Browns.

Harris and Olszewski suffered concussions in last week’s win over the Panthers. Running back Rhamondre Stevenson, who also suffered a in concussion in that game, was questionable, but reports Sunday morning suggest that Stevenson is expected to play.

The Patriots have healthy tailbacks Brandon Bolden and J.J. Taylor on the roster, as well as fullback Jakob Johnson. Additionally, tight end Jonnu Smith has 10 carries for 102 yards in his career, including four rushes for 20 yards this season.

The club also worked out free agent tailback Kenjon Barner, who was with the team briefly in 2018. He won the Super Bowl with the Buccaneers last season.

The Browns also are shorthanded in the backfield, with Nick Chubb (COVID-19 list), Kareem Hunt (injured reserve), and Demetric Felton (Covid-19 list) out. D’Ernest Johnson is poised to get the start for Cleveland.

