Cleveland, 5-4, will be without running back Nick Chubb, who has been ruled out over COVID-19 protocols. The Patriots won’t have Damien Harris, who suffered a head injury against Carolina.

New England enter Sunday on a three-game win streak, having dispatched the Jets, Chargers, and Panthers to move to 5-4.

The Patriots will take on the Browns at 1 p.m. at Gillette Stadium.

We’ll be sharing live updates throughout the game. Follow along below.

Predict the game — 11:31 a.m.

Who to root for Sunday — 11:28 a.m.

Saints (5-3) at Titans (7-2): A New Orleans win — combined with a Patriots’ victory — would bring New England to within a game of the Titans. With a Patriots-Tennessee game looming in a few weeks, this is certainly one to watch.

Bills (5-3) at Jets (2-6): However unlikely it might seem, if New York beats Buffalo and the Patriots can upend the Browns, New England would move to 6-4 and the Bills would be 5-4.

Jaguars (2-6) at Colts (4-5): No immediate rooting interest in this one for New England fans, but an Indy win would get the Colts to .500 and create an even greater logjam at the back end of the AFC playoff race.

Lions (0-8) at Steelers (5-3): If a winless Detroit team can find a way to beat the Steelers, it would provide a boost for a Patriots team looking to get some separation from some of the other AFC playoff contenders.

Vikings (3-5) at Chargers (5-3), Eagles (3-6) and Broncos (5-4): Situation is basically the same for both games — if Minnesota and Philadelphia win and the Patriots knock off the Browns, New England could start to separate itself from a fellow AFC playoff aspirants in Los Angeles and Denver

Chiefs (5-4) at Raiders (5-3): Tough one here — depends on who you think might have more staying power in the AFC playoff chase. My feeling? A Vegas victory could do some real damage to Kansas City’s postseason hopes and continue to throw the AFC West into complete chaos. Go Raiders?

Great day for football in Foxborough this afternoon, as the forecast calls for temps in the 40s with occasional clouds. Breezy and cool.

Pregame reading list — 11:05 a.m.

The only way to get ready for gameday:

Chad Finn: It’s time for further confirmation that the Patriots are good, and a win over the Browns would do it

Jim McBride: Patriots activate Trent Brown, downgrade Damien Harris amid flurry of roster moves

Jim McBride: Patriots support system helping Mac Jones navigate rookie season

Ben Volin: Why the Rams and Panthers went for broke with Odell Beckham Jr. and Cam Newton

Dan Shaughnessy: Getting Bill Parcells’s impressions of Mac Jones, and other thoughts

Khari Thompson: Four Browns players to watch in their Week 10 showdown against the Patriots

Nicole Yang: Patriots markedly improved in their red zone production over the last three games

Jim McBride: Patriots have a true veteran leader in long snapper Joe Cardona

Kevin Paul Dupont: Does Ben Coates not get the recognition he deserves because he played before the Patriots started winning Super Bowls?

Welcome back — 11 a.m.

Time to get back to football! It’s the Patriots and Browns from Gillette Stadium, with a kickoff time set for 1 p.m. As usual, we’ll have all the action as New England squares off against Cleveland in a battle of 5-4 teams looking to get some separation from the rest of the pack when it comes to the AFC playoff picture. Keep it here for pregame updates -- news from the stadium, betting updates, inactive analysis, a look around the league, and much more. So put on a pot of coffee and settle in for what promises to be a compelling afternoon of football.

Christopher Price can be reached at christopher.price@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter at cpriceglobe.