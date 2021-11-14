FOXBOROUGH — Browns coach Kevin Stefanski had a succinct recap of his team’s 45-7 loss to the Patriots on Sunday.

The Patriots’ defense doesn’t have any cute nicknames like “The Boogeymen” from 2019, but they are inflicting a lot of pain on opposing offenses during the current four-game win streak.

The Patriots have allowed just 13 points in the last two weeks, and only six touchdowns in their last four games. Kyle Dugger’s interception Sunday was the Patriots’ 14th of the season, most in the NFL.

And three of the last four quarterbacks to face the Patriots have left the game limping. The Jets’ Zach Wilson was knocked out for several weeks with a knee injury, the Panthers’ Sam Darnold hit injured reserve with a shoulder injury after last week’s game, and Baker Mayfield left Sunday’s game with a knee contusion suffered in the third quarter.

Before injuring Mayfield’s knee, the Patriots hurt his pride. The Patriots held Mayfield to 11-for-21 passing for just 73 yards, a touchdown, and an interception. He left the game trailing 31-7.

“They play extremely hard, and disguise well,” Mayfield said before hobbling off to the team bus.

The Patriots’ disguises helped them snag Mayfield’s fourth interception of the season, and just his second in the last seven games. Early in the second quarter, the Patriots showed man coverage before the snap, but rotated into a Cover-2 zone after the snap, and Dugger was in perfect position to snag the quick out pass. He returned it to the 5-yard line, the Patriots punched the ball in on the next play, and the rout was on.

“The disguise got them,” said Dugger, who picked up his third interception of the season. “I turned my head around, I saw the ball, I was like, ‘Bingo.’ ”

Dugger finished the game with six tackles, an interception, and two tackles on special teams. A second-year player from Division 2 Lenoir-Rhyne, Dugger is the Patriots’ leading tackler.

“I ask him every week how he ended up as a D2 player, because he’s a physical freak,” safety Devin McCourty said. “He’s getting more and more confident in what he does, playing fast, playing physical. He has gifts that not many people playing safety have.”

Most impressive for the Patriots’ defense was that Sunday’s game was the second time in three weeks that the Patriots allowed an opening touchdown, but quickly clamped down. They did it in the 27-24 win over the Chargers, and again Sunday, when the Browns marched 84 yards for a touchdown on the opening drive, then gained just 133 yards on their final seven drives.

The Browns averaged 25 points and 380 yards per game entering Sunday, and were held to 7 points and 217 total yards, though they were shorthanded without star running backs Kareem Hunt and Nick Chubb. Backup running back D’Ernest Johnson hit runs of 19 and 24 runs on the opening drive, and the Browns had just one play longer than 20 yards the rest of the game.

“Confidence all starts from practice,” McCourty said. “That’s why we were even confident after the first drive. Because we knew our game plan, we knew how to execute. But that comes from the week [of preparation]. That comes from making mistakes at practice, fixing them, getting things right on Friday, reviewing everything on Saturday, feeling good Sunday morning going into the game.”

The Patriots entered the game ranked fourth in the NFL in points allowed (18.9 per game), and it’s hard to find too many nits to pick with their defense. They had five sacks Sunday (though three came against backup Case Keenum), and have forced nine turnovers in their current four-game win streak.

The front seven has been active and disruptive. Sunday’ Ja’Whaun Bentley had seven tackles and a huge tackle for loss, Deatrich Wise had 1½ sacks and a forced fumble, while Dont’a Hightower and Kyle Van Noy combined for 11 tackles, 1½ sacks, and another forced fumble.

The secondary has been solid, with J.C. Jackson ranking second in the NFL with five interceptions, and Jalen Mills proving capable as the No. 2 cornerback. Sunday, the Browns’ wide receivers combined for just five catches for 42 yards, the fewest yards by Browns receivers in a game since 2016, though the Browns were in a lot of three-tight end personnel throughout the game. Odell Beckham Jr. must be chuckling out in L.A. right now.

Matt Judon lays a hit on Baker Mayfield after Mayfield got the pass off. Matthew J Lee/Globe staff

And linebacker Matthew Judon has been an absolute force. He had three quarterback hits plus a half-sack Sunday, giving him 9½ sacks this season, tying his career high with seven games remaining.

“He’s a beast, and I love to see it,” Dugger said. “When I can hear the crowd roar and I look back and I see him on top of the quarterback on third down, it’s a great feeling.”

Of course, the Patriots know that the four-game win streak has turned the spotlight on them. They’re no longer the 1-3 team that struggled out of the gates.

“We actually have to focus in more, because now you get that target on your back and everybody is ready to play you,” Judon said. “We’re not a 2-4 team no more. We’re kind of on a winning streak. And everybody’s going to want to knock you off.”

That won’t be so easy if the Patriots’ defense keeps inflicting pain like it has over the past month.

