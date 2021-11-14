So he worked with special teams coordinator Anthony Williams to add a few extra wrinkles ahead of Randolph’s trip to No. 2 seed Ware in the Division 8 quarterfinals Friday night, and it paid off with kickoff return touchdowns of 80 and 67 yards from Greg Izedonmwen , providing all the offense for the No. 10 Blue Devils in a 16-10 win.

For second-year head coach Jonathan Marshall , kickoff returns are among the most important plays, based on average yards gained or allowed.

The first play Randolph practiced most of the year had nothing to do with a critical goal-line stand or two-minute drill. It was kickoffs.

Advertisement

“In my experience there’s no play that covers as much yardage as special teams,” said Marshall, a former special teams coordinator at Framingham and assistant coach at Holliston.

“It’s the first thing we practice, so to see it pay off in a game like this is awesome. Because it’s literally how we drew it up. Both returns. I’m really proud of our kids for executing it because it can get a little monotonous, but we practiced that more and more over the past weeks and were able to capitalize on it.”

Including a 24-9 win at No. 7 Lee, Randolph has traveled approximately 450 miles by bus over the past week to reach the state semifinals for the first time this century.

Per Marshall, a history teacher at Randolph High, the buzz at the school has been palpable throughout the week as his players began to believe in their potential.

Senior captain Malik White returned from a leg injury to start the playoffs at running back and linebacker and Randolph’s big three down linemen — Chris Paul, Vidinic Bembeleza, and Kairis Codio — were healthy ahead of the matchup against Ware.

The Blue Devils’ 3-4 scheme virtually shut down a Ware offense that averaged more than 36 points a game heading into the quarterfinals.

Advertisement

It came as little surprise to Marshall, who graduated from Taunton High and spent six years in the US Marine Corps, that his linemen held serve. Bembeleza and other key defenders were named practice player of the week multiple times by the team’s captains this past week, which meant they got to walk the halls of Randolph High with Marshall’s Marines flag.

“This week, our mental goal was “Earn it,” said Marshall.

“Obviously with [Thursday being] Veterans Day, we preached to the kids about how anything in the Marine Corps is earned, never given. So going on the road and earning a win against a tough team [Ware], and going on back-to-back long road trips, you have to earn it, it’s not going to be given.”

Randolph (6-4), one of two remaining double-digit seeds in any division, took some lumps against top South Shore League powers Cohasset, Mashpee, and Hull, three teams also in their divisional state semifinals.

The South Shore League has proven to be a power in the statewide playoffs, sending six teams to their respective final fours, the most of any conference.

With eight of the South Shore’s 10 teams making the postseason, the league has an 11-2 playoff record, with Rockland (8-1) and Abington (9-1) still playing in Division 6, Mashpee (8-2) and Cohasset (7-2) set to face off in Division 7 , and Hull (8-2) and Randolph on course for a possible showdown in Division 8.

Advertisement

Further west is the Hockomock League, which has five schools remaining (Franklin, Milford, King Philip, North Attleborough, and Foxborough), and to the east lies the Patriot League which, along with the Southern Worcester County League, still has three teams competing.

The Catholic Conference, Pioneer Valley, Merrimack Valley, Northeastern, Cape Ann, Catholic Central, and Berkshire leagues each have two schools remaining, while Blackstone Valley represents the Colonial Athletic Conference.

The Randolph football team had a banner night in Ware, securing a trip to the state semifinals for the first time this century with a 16-10 victory. RANDOLPH ATHLETICS

Giant killers?

The biggest question remaining in Division 2: Can anyone hang with Catholic Memorial?

The No. 1 team in the Globe’s Top 20 for the past month, CM’s résumé is impeccable. The Knights have won 14 in a row, dating to the 2019 Super Bowl. They’re 10-0 this season, winning every game by at least 16 points and every in-state game by at least 29, excluding a forfeit. Remove that Week 3 forfeit by Amherst-Pelham and CM is beating opponents by an average of 33.4 points per game while scoring an average of 44.5 points.

But the Knight’s semifinal opponent, Marshfield, toppled another Division 2 power a week ago.

Lincoln-Sudbury came into the quarterfinals riding a 15-game win streak dating to the 2019 Super Bowl, and having won its first eight games this season by at least 27 points. The Warriors were beating opponents by an average of 29.7 points and scoring 45.6 per game.

Then they ran into Marshfield. The Rams held L-S to 6 second-half points and one touchdown over the final 43 minutes in a 27-23 victory.

Advertisement

“Our game plan coming in was to keep it close until the fourth quarter,” Marshfield senior quarterback Owen Masterson said. “We knew they hadn’t had a close game and we wanted to test them and see what they could do.”

Masterson, who helped Marshfield win the Patriot Cup in its debut season in the league, had never won a playoff game at any level before a Round of 16 victory over Beverly. Now his Rams have won nine in a row after an early-season 47-42 heartbreaker against St. John’s Prep.

“We’re a gritty team and we never give up,” said linebacker Brady Nicholson. “We were down two touchdowns to St. John’s Prep and came back. We ended up losing, but we never give up.”

Catholic Memorial took note of that Week 1 result as well.

“The only thing I really know is they had a very good game against Prep,” CM running back Carson Harwood said. “Were going to go in this week locked in, prepared and hopefully we can beat them.”

The Knights, it must be noted, handled St. John’s Prep, 38-9.

Extra points

▪ No team seeded lower than fifth made the state semifinals in Divisions 1-5, and the only No. 1 seed not to reach the state semifinals in any division was Stoneham (Division 6). Divisions 2, 4, and 5 went to chalk, with the top four seeds remaining. Division 8 is home to the last remaining double-digit seeds: No. 10 Randolph and No. 11 Uxbridge …. After running for 444 yards with six touchdowns in a 40-18 win over Worcester Tech, Worcester South senior Angelo LaRose has 2,716 rushing yards and 37 total touchdowns this season … Scituate coach Herb Devine won his 100th game Friday night ... Fairhaven senior Cadence Chase scored three touchdowns in a 28-21 win over Apponequet on Friday, setting a program record for touchdowns in a season with 19. Chase still has a Thanksgiving Day game against Dartmouth, where he played as a freshman and sophomore.

Advertisement

▪ The NEPSAC Bowl schedule announced Sunday:

Todd Marble Bowl — Milton Academy (8-0) at Loomis Chaffee (8-1), TBA

Mike Silipo Bowl — Deerfield Academy (8-1) at Brunswick (7-2), TBA

Kevin Driscoll Bowl — BB&N (7-1) at Avon Old Farms (6-2), TBA

Dave Coratti Bowl — Choate (6-2) at Lawrence Academy (6-2), TBA

Mark Conroy Bowl — Canterbury (7-1) at Pingree (8-0), TBA

Ken Hollingsworth Bowl — Tilton (6-2) vs St. George’s (6-2), Friday, at Gaudet Middle School, Middleton, R.I., 6 p.m.

Moose Curtis Bowl — Rivers (6-2) at Dexter Southfield (7-1), TBA

Correspondent Brendan Kurie contributed to this story.