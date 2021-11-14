The Titans (8-2) also became the second team in NFL history to win five straight over playoff teams from the season before, joining the 2003 Philadelphia Eagles. Tennessee improved to 7-0 overall against 2020 playoff teams this season.

Ryan Tannehill ran and threw for touchdowns as the Tennessee Titans held off the New Orleans Saints, 23-21, Sunday in Nashville for their NFL-best sixth straight victory.

Against the Titans, they also played without a trio of starters in four-time Pro Bowl running back Alvin Kamara because of an injured knee, left tackle Terron Armstead (knee and shoulder injuries) and defensive back C.J. Gardner-Johnson (foot), who was just put on injured reserve.

The Saints still had a chance to tie late.

Trevor Siemian, the Titans' designated survivor QB for part of last season, threw a 15-yard TD pass to Marquez Callaway with 1:16 left, pulling the Saints within 23-21. But Adam Trautman was flagged for a false start, pushing the Saints back to the Titans 7 on the 2-pointer.

Siemian's pass to Mark Ingram at the right edge of the end zone was incomplete, with Titans cornerback Jackrabbit Jenkins defending. That was the Saints' eighth straight failed 2-point conversion over several seasons.

The Titans recovered the onside kick to seal their tightest victory yet.

The Saints could have kicked the extra point for the win if kicker Brian Johnson hadn’t missed two extra points earlier. Johnson did kick a 20-yard field goal with 5:33 left to pull New Orleans within 23-15, but the Titans stopped the Saints on five plays with goal to go before the kick.

Jeffery Simmons, who had a career-high three of the Titans' five sacks in last week's win over the Rams, had two more by halftime. Harold Landry also had a sack, giving him a career-high 10 for the season, and the Titans had four by halftime.

The AFC-leading Titans had some luck extending their streak.

A slight roughing-the-passer penalty on linebacker Kaden Elliss wiped out Tannehill’s interception in the end zone by safety Marcus Williams, and he later scored on a 1-yard sneak for a 13-6 lead. Tannehill also fumbled a snap at the end of the third quarter, and receiver A.J. Brown recovered for a 6-yard gain and a first down.

Dylan Cole stripped Deonte Harris of the ball on the opening kickoff of the third quarter to set up Tannehill’s 2-yard TD pass to MyCole Pruitt. That prompted fans to start volleying a beach ball around the lower bowl on the Tennessee sideline.

The ball disappeared as the Saints kept getting the football back in the fourth quarter.

Ingram, who became the Saints’ all-time rushing leader in the third quarter, scored on a 13-yard run late in the period to start the comeback, pulling New Orleans within 20-12.

Colts 23, Jaguars 17 — Jonathan Taylor rushed for 116 yards and a touchdown, Indianapolis (5-5) returned a blocked punt for a score, and its defense held on to get the Colts to .500 for the first time this season. Taylor has scored in seven straight games and posted at least 100 yards from scrimmage in each of those, both league-highs, and is tied with the injured Derrick Henry for the league lead in rushing with 937 yards. After taking an early 17-0 lead, the Colts struggled to seal it — again — but had just enough against a Jacksonville offense that finished with 331 total yards. James Robinson scored on a 1-yard TD run, and Trevor Lawrence hooked up with Dan Arnold on a 2-point conversion, getting the Jags (1-8) within 20-17 early in the fourth, but Lawrence fumbled near midfield with 50 seconds to go.

Bills 45, Jets 17 — In East Rutherford, N.J., Josh Allen threw two touchdown passes, Buffalo (6-3) ran for four scores and the Bills’ top-ranked ranked defense intercepted Mike White four times in crushing the Jets (2-7). Allen was 21 of 28 for 366 yards, with TD passes to Matt Breida and Stefon Diggs, plus an interception. Breida added a scoring run, as did Devin Singletary, Zack Moss, and wide receiver Isaiah McKenzie. Taron Johnson, Tre’Davious White, Levi Wallace, and Jordan Poyer each intercepted White, who was 24 of 44 for 251 yards and the four INTs before leaving late with an injury. Coach Robert Saleh said White was cleared to come back, but Joe Flacco stayed in to finish the drive. The Jets’ defense has allowed 175 points in its past four games.

Steelers 16, Lions 16 (OT) — Playing without star quarterback Ben Roethlisberger, who entered the COVID-19 protocol on Saturday night, Pittsburgh (5-3-1) and Detroit (0-8-1) tied via an ugly, nearly four-hour marathon in a dank mist at rainy Heinz Field. Mason Rudolph completed 30 of 50 passes for 242 yards with a touchdown and an interception, but struggled with consistency. Najee Harris ran for 105 yards, while Detroit’s De’Andre Swift ran for a career-high 130 as Jared Goff threw for just 114 yards. Both teams squandered opportunities in the 10-minute extra period: Rudolph hit Diontae Johnson for a 39-yard gain down the sideline, but Johnson fumbled while fighting for extra yards. Detroit, helped greatly by a pair of defensive penalties, moved in position for a 48-yard field goal. But Ryan Santoso, filling in for the injured Austin Seibert, saw his kick flutter well short into the open end of the stadium.

Cowboys 43, Falcons 3 — Ezekiel Elliott ran for two touchdowns, Nahshon Wright recovered a blocked punt for a score a week after touching one kept Dallas (7-2) from getting the ball, and the Cowboys looked much more like the NFL’s No. 1 offense with Dak Prescott throwing two TD passes to CeeDee Lamb and Elliott finishing two drives kept alive by fourth-down conversions, all before halftime. The Cowboys had their highest-scoring quarter in franchise history (29 points in the second) and biggest halftime lead (36-3) since 1971 in obliterating Atlanta (4-5), which only reached the red zone on its opening drive. The Falcons didn’t have a first down in the second quarter, and Matt Ryan threw two interceptions in the third — including Trevon Diggs’ NFL-leading eighth — before being pulled.