Hill attempted to tackle Patriots wide receiver Jakobi Meyers, but he missed and appeared to hit his head on Meyers’s midsection. Meyers scampered into the end zone for his first career touchdown, but the celebration was marred by Hill’s injury. Hill remained on the field for a long time, and both Browns and Patriots players formed a semi-circle around him as trainers attended to him.

Browns cornerback Troy Hill suffered a scary neck injury in the fourth quarter of the Patriots ’ 45-7 victory on Sunday, but according to the Browns, Hill had movement in his extremities after he was taken off the field.

Hill was placed on a backboard and removed from the field via a stretcher.

The CBS broadcast (and presumably the rest of the NFL) breathed a sigh of relief when it was reported that Hill had movement. As he was carted off the field, CBS cameras zoomed in on Hill’s hands, which appeared to be moving.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with Troy Hill,” Bill Belichick said after the game in his opening remarks. “It’s always something none of us ever want to see. He was here very briefly. Hope that he’s okay.”

Hill has 36 combined tackles and three QB hits this season for the Browns. The 30-year-old Oregon alum is in his seventh season. He had five tackles before his injury.

The Patriots gave up a touchdown on the first drive but didn’t let the Browns score again, running up a blowout victory. Meyers caught four passes for 49 yards.