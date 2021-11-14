It was clear that New England’s comprehensive win — the team’s fourth in a row — was one that Belichick was proud of.

“That was a really great day for us here today on so many different levels,” he said Belichick.

Bill Belichick praised the Patriots’ collective effort in the team’s 45-7 rout of the Cleveland Browns at Gillette Stadium on Sunday.

“I thought the team really played well today,” he said. “Long touchdown drives, turnovers, competitive plays in the kicking game. Just kind of big play after big play from so many different people. Just really proud of the way the team prepared and the way it competed.”

New England won’t have long to savor the win, given the short turnaround preparing for a Thursday night matchup against the Falcons.

“As I told them after the game, ‘It’s Wednesday night, tomorrow’s Thursday on a Sunday schedule,” Belichick noted. “We’ve got a lot of work to do here in a short amount of time, so just enjoy this one briefly, but we’ve got to move on and turn the page to Atlanta very quickly.”

Belichick opened his news conference by touching on the league-wide “Salute to Service” initiative around Veterans Day.

Belichick wore a pin honoring fallen servicemember James Patrick Darcy, who was a US Navy intelligence specialist from New York. It was in connection with the team’s work with the Tragedy Assistance Program for Survivors (TAPS).

“The relationships that our team has with the TAPS foundation has been very meaningful for all of us for a number of years,” Belichick explained. “I’m proud to wear James Patrick Darcy’s pin here today. Our players and coaches have been involved in that all week.”

As someone who grew up around the United States Naval Academy, Belichick knew to pay tribute to the presence of Admiral Michael M. Gilday.

“It was awesome to see that, to recognize the military, [having] Admiral Gilday here,” said Belichick. “Always like to see those gold bars on those navy uniforms, that always kind of sends chills down my spine.”

Belichick moved next to offer his concern for Browns defensive back Troy Hill, who had to be wheeled off the field on a stretcher after suffering an injury on Jakobi Meyers’s touchdown catch late in the fourth quarter.

“I’ll just say our thoughts and prayers are with Troy Hill. That’s always something that none of us ever want to see.”

Hill, who has movement in his extremities, was taken to a local hospital.

Belichick heaped praise on Meyers, who finally scored his first touchdown after 39 games in the league.

“It’s great every time we score, but Jakobi’s been a part of a lot of big plays that put other guys in position to [score]. It’s good to see him score.”

Belichick also had kind things to say about 31-year-old running back Brandon Bolden, who stepped up in Damien Harris’s absence.

“I think Brandon, we all have such admiration and respect for what he’s done,” said Belichick. “He hasn’t relinquished any of his roles in the kicking game and he’s taken on some huge roles for us offensively. As we’ve talked about, those are very challenging, difficult, and demanding roles from assignments, and multiplicity of what can happen and does happen, week to week, game to game, play to play, he’s handled it great.

“And at the same time, he’s out there in the kicking game giving us quality plays in that phase of the game as well, too, so extremely fortunate that we have him,” Belichick continued. “Brandon prepares hard, works hard, and has been a really good player for us for a long time. I’m glad that we have him.”

