Meyers on his first touchdown catch of his career, and that Mac Jones said he was more excited than Meyers was:

“Right? That is a little bit weird, right? I thought so too. I was like, “Man, I should probably do a little more to get his touchdown ball now that I think about it.”

Meyers on what it felt like to catch a touchdown pass rather than throw one:

“You know, it’s crazy. Honestly, the fact that everybody celebrated with me means more than the touchdown. I feel like it says a lot about your teammates and what they think of you, and just the fact that they were all there. I know they’ve been waiting on that, they’ve been real patient. Everybody else outside, my family, that was just more so just for them, but throwing touchdowns is definitely a little more funny, you know.”

Tight end Hunter Henry had two touchdown catches on Sunday, bringing his total to seven in the last seven games.

Meyers on how well Hunter Henry runs routes:

“I remember when I first saw Hunter running routes. I think we were in California, and we were just playing around, and I kind of knew he would be somebody special. Just his ability to get open. I need to take some pointers from him, you know, the way he does it so consistently. He’s got real soft hands, real crispy routes, so I feel like this is just the beginning, honestly. I think he’s got a long way to go when it comes to just scoring in the red zone and making plays for our team.”

Henry on his connection with Mac Jones:

“There is a lot of work that is put in throughout the week. I think that’s continuing to grow as you see as the season has progressed. There is a lot of work that goes on behind the scenes. Everybody else sees the stuff that goes on when we’re playing but there is a lot of work that builds up to that. All that stuff is kind of paying off week by week and we just have to continue to improve and get better every day and take advantage of those opportunities.”

Henry on the atmosphere surrounding Sunday’s win:

“We played a complete game. This was a big game, it was kind of a playoff atmosphere feel going against a team fighting for the playoffs too. We would feel how big of a game it was. It felt like we were locked in all week and ready to go once kickoff came.”

Matthew Judon on the Patriots’ four-game win streak:

“Come on man, I know you all know this by now. I say it every time I come up here. We know what we have in the locker room. We didn’t get down on ourselves at all. We knew the type of players we have. We knew that we had to execute a little bit better and hone in on the small details. [Jakobi Meyers] said we had to be better practice players to be better in games. I think that’s what we did, and we started executing in practice and it started showing up in games. We got a win and it kept rolling. We have to focus on practice which leads to the game.”

Judon on how the Patriots’ defense, which has allowed an average of 12.5 points per game during their win streak, and how it has changed:

“We evolved. We saw how we were being attacked and what was happening to our defense. We made an emphasis on stopping that. Pushing the pocket, collapsing the pocket, making QBs throw from a well. When it gets tight in there, footwork gets bad for QBs. Our secondary has been disguising and making it tough on QBs. When you do that, the front end working with the back end, it’s hard for QBs and you see what it leads to. We have to continue doing that. Get our pass rushers to crush the pocket and our DBs to continue covering tight and make plays. Because they’re making a lot of plays.”

Trent Brown on his return to he field for the first time since Week 1:

“I was excited to get out there. I forgot how fun it is. It feels like it’s been three years since I played ball, had fun playing ball.”

Brown on what it’s been like to watch the offensive line succeed while he’s been injured:

“For me, I always try to encourage my younger guys. I’ve been in meetings with them, telling them what this guy does or that guy does, how you can play him, and just trying to speak life into them because, really, more than half the battle is confidence. I truly believe that’s how I’ve succeeded the last seven years. With me coming back, I think that kind of just boosted everyone’s confidence, just seeing a 6′9 body across the huddle. It was fun. It was a fun win today.”

Katie McInerney can be reached at katie.mcinerney@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter at @k8tmac.