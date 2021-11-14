Sure, it wasn’t a win. Still, it beat the usual alternative, a feeling the Lions (0-8-1) had endured since knocking off Chicago on Dec. 6, 2020, a stretch of 12 games over 11 sometimes agonizing months.

The Lions slogged their way to a 16-16 tie in dreary Pittsburgh on Sunday, surviving a nearly four-hour marathon against the Ben Roethlisberger -less Steelers that ended with Detroit mercifully avoiding the loss column for the first time in nearly a year.

Detroit’s long losing streak is over. The threat of a winless season still remains. For now, the Lions will take it, no matter how ugly it looks.

“I don’t know how to feel about that, necessarily,” first-year Detroit coach Dan Campbell said. “It’s like I told the guys, I was upset we didn’t win, but I was also proud of them because of the fact that we put ourselves in position to win the game in overtime.”

Only they didn’t. Then again, neither did the Steelers (5-3-1), who saw their four-game winning streak halted by hardly looking like a team ready for life without Roethlisberger. Mason Rudolph completed 30 of 50 passes for 242 yards with a touchdown and an interception. He didn’t exactly make a compelling case that he is the heir apparent.

Najee Harris ran for 105 yards and at times appeared to be Pittsburgh’s only consistent offensive weapon. Then again, the only consistent thing might have been the steady stream of punts. Jack Fox booted it 10 times for Detroit, tying the most in a game this season.

When they weren’t punting, the Lions were manhandling Pittsburgh’s defensive front. De’Andre Swift rushed for a career-high 130 yards as Detroit relied heavily on the run with quarterback Jared Goff (14 of 25 passes for just 114 yards while playing with a strained oblique) rendered almost completely ineffective. The Lions ran for 229 yards, only the ninth time in 51 years the Steelers have allowed more than 200 on the ground at home.

“Our run game was tremendous,” Goff said. “It felt purposeful. It felt like we were really on top of what we were doing offensively. It was something we can build on.”

“We didn’t win, but we didn’t lose either,” Campbell said. “All you can ask for is improvement and we improved.”

For Pittsburgh, 2020 All-Pro linebacker T.J. Watt injured a hip when he sacked Goff in the third quarter and didn’t return. The Steelers also lost left guard Kevin Dotson (ankle), veteran cornerback Joe Haden (foot), and right guard Trai Turner (ankle).

Fitzmagic likely off for rest of 2021 season, too

Washington quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick is unlikely to return this season after suffering a partially dislocated hip in the season opener, a person with knowledge of the situation confirmed.

Fitzpatrick, 38, was initially projected to miss 6-8 weeks with the injury, but his recovery was dependent on myriad factors, most notably whether any tissues surrounding his hip were damaged. Coach Ron Rivera said last Wednesday that Fitzpatrick had a recent MRI that showed “some progress” in his recovery, but not enough to return to the field.

Fitzpatrick suffered the hip subluxation early in the second quarter of the team’s loss to the Los Angeles Chargers in Week 1. On a pass play, Chargers edge rusher Uchenna Nwosu beat Washington left tackle Charles Leno Jr. to drive Fitzpatrick to the ground for a sack. The quarterback lay motionless before eventually limping off the field with team doctors by his side.

Mark Ingram into New Orleans record books

Mark Ingram became the New Orleans Saints’ all-time rushing leader, reaching 6,124 yards with his 47 in the loss at Tennessee. Ingram passed Deuce McAllister’s franchise mark of 6,096 yards that had been the record since 2008. The three-time Pro Bowl running back is in his second stint with the Saints.

The 11-year veteran spent the first nine seasons of his career with New Orleans. He played with Baltimore the last two seasons and started this season with Houston before being traded to the Saints. This is his third game back with the Saints.

Ingram passed McAllister with his ninth carry of the game, a 6-yarder midway through the third quarter.

Record breaker for Austin Ekeler

Austin Ekeler gave the Chargers their first lead, and though it didn’t hold up in a loss to Minnesota, accomplished a milestone.

Ekeler caught a 2-yard TD pass from Justin Herbert on the opening drive of the second half, the 20th receiving score of Ekeler’s five-year career. That made him the youngest running back in the common draft era (since 1967) to reach that mark. He is 26 years, 181 days old.

That was also the 50th TD pass of Herbert’s career. He is the fourth player to reach that mark within the first 24 games of his career.

Never too late to kick off career

Cowboys kicker Lirim Hajrullahu made his NFL debut at age 31 with Greg Zuerlein on the COVID-19 list. Coach Mike McCarthy was worried about the former CFL kicker getting touchbacks with dangerous return man Cordarrelle Patterson lurking, but Hajrullahu put all six of his kickoffs in the end zone and made all five PATS . . . The Bills placed defensive tackle Star Lotulelei on the reserve/COVID-19 list a few hours before kickoff of the game against the Jets at MetLife Stadium. Lotulelei, 31, opted out last season because of concerns about the pandemic. He was placed in COVID-19 protocols during training camp after he was deemed to be a close contact, and was activated Aug. 27 . . . Joe Flacco, making his first appearance for the Jets since being acquired from Philadelphia on Oct. 25, threw a 15-yard touchdown pass to Elijah Moore for the game’s final score with 2:08 left. It was the 225th TD pass of the 36-year-old veteran’s career . . . Linebacker Bud Dupree, the Tians’ biggest free agent signee this offseason, went to the locker room early with an abdominal issue and was declared out . . . A moment of silence was held for former Washington linebacker and broadcaster Sam Huff, who died Saturday at age 87. Huff went to one Pro Bowl with Washington and was a fixture in the team’s broadcast booth for decades after his playing days were over.