The first two episodes of the 10-episode season will premiere on Dec. 9, and the remaining eight will be released weekly thereafter, on Thursdays.

More readers than I’d expect have been asking about the “Sex and the City” reboot, so here’s the info. The show, called “And Just Like That . . . ,” is being billed by HBO Max — where it will stream — as a “new chapter.” Because that’s so much prettier than “reboot” and “revival.”

As has been well-documented, Kim Cattrall, who played Samantha, will not be returning to the show, which will continue to look at the friendship between the other three women in their famous quartet. In their 50s now, Sarah Jessica Parker’s Carrie, Cynthia Nixon’s Miranda, and Kristin Davis’s Charlotte are still in New York, of course.

Who else from the original crew is returning? Chris Noth as Big, Mario Cantone as Anthony, David Eigenberg as Steve, Evan Handler as Harry, and Willie Garson (who finished filming on the series before he died in September) as Stanford. Also, Bridget Moynahan will appear as Big’s second wife.

The new cast members will include Nicole Ari Parker, Sarita Choudhury, and Sara Ramirez, who’ll play a non-binary, queer, stand-up comedian who hosts a podcast that Carrie frequently appears on.

Nixon, by the way, is directing an episode of the show. Here’s the just-released trailer.

WHAT I’M WATCHING THIS WEEK

1. Mindy Kaling co-created “The Sex Lives of College Girls,” and I’m hoping it’s more nuanced than the title, which sounds like a porn site. Her “Never Have I Ever” is a pleasure, so fingers crossed. The 10-episode HBO Max comedy, which premieres on Thursday, focuses on four new roommates (Pauline Chalamet, Amrit Kaur, Reneé Rapp, and Alyah Chanelle Scott) as they begin their freshman year at the fictional Essex College in New England.

Madeleine Madden (left) and Zoë Robins in Amazon's "The Wheel of Time." Jan Thijs/Amazon

2. In the post-”Game of Thrones” world, everyone wants a fantasy epic of their very own. The latest try is Amazon’s “The Wheel of Time,” based on the book series by Robert Jordan. Rosamund Pike stars in the story of a world where magic exists but only a select group of women are allowed to use it. It premieres Friday.

3. PBS’s “Independent Lens” is featuring a documentary about local journalism, which has been suffering from many, many shutdowns in the past 20 years. Called “Storm Lake,” it tells the story of the family-run and -owned Storm Lake Times in Iowa, a rural paper that earned national attention when editor Art Cullen won a Pulitzer for editorial writing in 2017. Directed by Jerry Risius and Beth Levison, the film, which airs Monday at 10 p.m. on GBH 2, looks at the importance of journalism to small communities — oh, and to democracy.

4. Great news. “The Great,” which is great, and stars a great Elle Fanning as Catherine the Great, returns for season two Friday on Hulu.

5. My responsibilities require me to let you know that there is a second season of “Tiger King” due on Netflix on Wednesday. This time, as the show revisits the toxic life and times of Joe Exotic and his feud with Carole Baskin, we learn how their lives have changed since the first season became a pandemic hit. No doubt there will be a third season, in which we learn how their lives have changed since the second season.

6. The 36th annual Rock and Roll Hall of Fame ceremony took place on Oct. 30 in Cleveland, and HBO is airing it on Saturday night at 8. “The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony” will spotlight this year’s inductees: Tina Turner, Carole King, The Go-Go’s, Jay-Z, Foo Fighters, and Todd Rundgren in the Performer category; Kraftwerk, Charley Patton, and Gil Scott-Heron for Early Influence; LL Cool J, Billy Preston, and Randy Rhoads for Musical Excellence;, and Clarence Avant for the Ahmet Ertegun Award. Performers and presenters including Angela Bassett, Taylor Swift, Drew Barrymore, Paul McCartney, Christina Aguilera, H.E.R., Lionel Richie, Jennifer Hudson, and Bryan Adams.

Tom Brady raises the Vince Lombardi Trophy after the New England Patriots defeated the Atlanta Falcons in Super Bowl LI. Brady's Super Bowl experiences will be the subject of “Man in the Arena: Tom Brady,” the nine-episode ESPN+ series available Tuesday. Darron Cummings/Associated Press

7. The new ESPN+ series “Man in the Arena: Tom Brady” is for those who still want to hear the NFL quarterback talk about his career. It will feature Brady and others looking back, with each of the nine episodes revolving around his various Super Bowl appearances. Among those interviewed: Gisele Bündchen, Drew Bledsoe, Julian Edelman, Alex Guerrero, Rob Gronkowski, Peyton Manning, and Michael Strahan. The first episode is available Tuesday.

8. Bounty hunters try to track down the worst criminals in the galaxy in a new live-action adaptation of “Cowboy Bebop,” a Japanese anime series set in 2071. Due Friday on Netflix, the 10-episode noir-tinged show stars John Cho, Mustafa Shakir, Daniella Pineda, Elena Satine, and Alex Hassell.

CHANNEL SURFING

“Michael Che: Shame the Devil” A new stand-up special from the “Saturday Night Live” guy. Netflix, Tuesday

“Dogs in Space” An animated comedy featuring the voices of Chris Parnell, Sarah Chalke, William Jackson Harper, and Haley Joel Osment. Netflix, Thursday

“Harriet the Spy” An animated series adaptation of the children’s novel, featuring the voices of Beanie Feldstein and Jane Lynch. Apple TV+, Friday

