Ginkgo reported a net loss of $26.7 million for the quarter, less than its loss of $34.4 million in the comparable quarter last year.

The company, which is developing a cell programming platform in Boston’s Seaport District, said it generated $77.6 million in revenue in the third quarter, up from $13.3 million during the same period last year. The increase came from additional deals with customers and its pooled COVID-19 testing programs for K-12 schools.

Ginkgo Bioworks reported its quarterly earning results on Monday for the first time since going public in September, and at the same time disclosed the findings of an internal investigation that was triggered by a controversy over its accounting practices.

Ginkgo’s cell programming platform generated about $34.7 million in revenue, up from $11.5 million during the same quarter in 2020. It works with companies to make engineered molecules for plant-based food, therapeutics, and cosmetics. That number reflects a change in the way Ginkgo reports revenue, said chief financial officer Mark Dmytruk.

Ginkgo used to distinguish the money it generated from charging customers for research and development from the money it made in royalty and equity payments, which only happen if programs reach certain goals or milestones. Dmytruk said Ginkgo will now report those segments together so its deal structures remain more confidential.

The company on Monday also disclosed that it is making more money on the “biosecurity” business it started during the pandemic to help the country scale COVID-19 testing in schools than from its core cell programming business. During the third quarter the testing program accounted for $42.9 million in revenue.

As a part of its quarterly report, Ginkgo responded to a 175-page report published by investment firm Scorpion Capital in October that claimed that Ginkgo was misleading investors by creating its own customers to fabricate revenue.

Ginkgo has previously said that part of its revenue comes companies started through its platform. Ginkgo funds and takes an equity stake in those companies and has counted them on its balance sheet as “related parties.” Still, Kelly said the accusations in the Scorpion report triggered the Ginkgo’s audit committee to commence an internal, independent investigation of the issue. He said the investigation, which spanned thousands of documents, e-mails, and Slack messages, found no evidence of fraud, reporting violations, or accounting errors.

The investigation, which Ginkgo did not release, was led by New York law firm Milbank and Washington, D.C-based forensic accounting firm Ankura. Kelly said it was “not entirely surprising,” that the report also led to an an informal inquiry from the US Department of Justice. During the company’s call with investors, Kelly did not answer a question on the status of the inquiry.

“We are cooperating with regulators, there is not too much more at this point that I would add on it,” he said.

Dmytruk said the Ginkgo’s revenue is becoming more diversified — the Scorpion report found most of its money came from companies Ginkgo created. In the third quarter, revenue from related parties, or Ginkgo-founded companies, dropped from nearly 70 percent of total cell programming revenue in 2020 to about 40 percent.

Because of the accounting change, that breakdown figure accounts for an undisclosed equity payment Ginkgo received from outside customer Cronos Group in August, which said it plans to use a Ginkgo-made cannabis molecule in one of its new CBG products.

