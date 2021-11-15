As that storm becomes stronger in Eastern Canada, winds will continue to be noticeable through Tuesday. They wont be strong enough to warrant advisories, but do expect an added chill to the November air.

A storm system which brought a few showers overnight is now heading up into the Canadian Maritimes. But its influence will still be felt, namely through the wind you’ll see today.

Winds could gust up to 30 miles per hour over the next couple of days. NOAA

The air above the ground today is very cold. Even with a low sun angle, as the ground warms up and that air rises, cumulus clouds are going to form. This will just add to a blustery conditions.

It will be cold overnight and tomorrow the temperature stay in the 40s with fewer clouds, but that persistent breeze will stick around.

Highs on Tuesday remain in the 40s. NOAA

It turns a bit milder on Wednesday afternoon after those morning lows in the twenties recover to near 50 degrees. The pick of the week for me is Thursday. This is because we’ll have a lot of sunshine after a few morning clouds and temperatures between 65 and 70 in the afternoon, a real treat for mid-November.

A very mild day is in store for Thursday, some spots may reach 70 degrees for a couple of hours. WeatherBELL

A few showers ahead of colder air arrive Thursday night and Friday but with weather systems on the move, Saturday turns bright blue and will be the coldest day so far of the season. Highs will only be in the low to mid-40s.

The amount of daylight and the angle at which it’s hitting the earth both continue to shrink -- and serve as the main contributors to our cooling pattern. We are now well under 10 hours between sunrise and sunset, but if you add in civil twilight (those 30 minutes before the sun comes up and after it goes down) you can gain an important psychological hour during these darkest weeks of the year.

The rate of light loss is also slowing down. By the end of this week, we will be losing under 2 minutes of daylight a day, nearly a minute less per day than back in mid-September. This is a sign we are nearing the bottom of the curve and only 5 weeks away from the daylight slowly increasing once again.