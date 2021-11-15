A 26-year-old man who was working in a manufacturing facility in Attleboro last week when a chemical exploded and ignited a fire that severely burned him has died, authorities said.
Nathan Collito, of Attleboro, succumbed to his injuries at Rhode Island Hospital Saturday, according to a joint statement from Attleboro Fire Chief Scott LaChance, State Fire Marshal Peter J. Ostroskey, and Bristol County District Attorney Thomas M. Quinn III.
“On behalf of the Attleboro Fire Department, I’d like to express our heartfelt condolences to Mr. Collito’s family and loved ones,” LaChance said in the statement. “This was a terrible tragedy for them and the community.”
Collito had been working alone on the third floor of the industrial building at 61 Union St. in Attleboro Nov. 11 when a chemical he had been using in a cleaning procedure ignited, causing an explosion and subsequent flash fire that left him badly burned, the statement said.
The building’s sprinkler system automatically activated, an alarm system notified Attleboro fire, and other employees called 911. When firefighters arrived, the flames had been extinguished by the sprinklers. Collito, who authorities said was an employee at the building, was taken to Rhode Island Hospital with injuries that were considered life-threatening, the statement said.
The building is owned by Composite Modules, an electronic device supplier, according to a previous statement from fire officials.
