A 26-year-old man who was working in a manufacturing facility in Attleboro last week when a chemical exploded and ignited a fire that severely burned him has died, authorities said.

Nathan Collito, of Attleboro, succumbed to his injuries at Rhode Island Hospital Saturday, according to a joint statement from Attleboro Fire Chief Scott LaChance, State Fire Marshal Peter J. Ostroskey, and Bristol County District Attorney Thomas M. Quinn III.

“On behalf of the Attleboro Fire Department, I’d like to express our heartfelt condolences to Mr. Collito’s family and loved ones,” LaChance said in the statement. “This was a terrible tragedy for them and the community.”