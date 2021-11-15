Eleanor Slater Hospital had to close its Zambarano unit in Burrillville to visitors last month because two staffers tested positive for COVID-19. The hospital system declined at the time to say whether unvaccinated workers were part of that issue, and declined to do so again in the more recent instance case. The Zambarano unit opened back up last week.

The Regan building, on Eleanor Slater Hospital’s Cranston campus, adopted the no-visitation policy in response to the cases, according to the department that runs the hospital.

PROVIDENCE — A unit of Rhode Island’s state-run hospital, which still is not in compliance with the state’s COVID-19 vaccine mandate for health care workers, closed one of its units to visitors because three patients and one staff member tested positive for COVID-19.

Eleanor Slater Hospital was one of only two hospitals in the state still not in compliance with the state’s mandate for health care workers to be vaccinated against COVID-19 at the beginning of the month. The other, Landmark Medical Center, said it placed its unvaccinated workers on leave. That would appear to make Eleanor Slater Hospital the only hospital in the state still using unvaccinated workers.

The Department of Behavioral Healthcare, Developmental Disabilities and Hospitals, which runs the system, said last Wednesday that six vaccinated registered nurses had arrived at Eleanor Slater Hospital and were in orientation. Once they finished, the hospital would have six unvaccinated and four partly vaccinated direct care workers, the department said. No update was available Monday.

Eleanor Slater Hospital’s nearly 200 patients have a range of conditions and illnesses. In the Regan building, they include people like Michael Sicco, an ALS patient on a ventilator whose wife, Mary, called the use of unvaccinated workers “not acceptable.” The system has been under scrutiny over its finances and the care it gives patients for the better part of this year.

Mary Sicco said the suspension of visitation due to the cases, and the lack of official notification about it, was “unacceptable and disappointing.”

The state had given health care facilities until Oct. 1 to vaccinate their staff. After that date, unvaccinated workers would not be allowed in the building. The state Department of Health said hospitals would have 30 days after Oct. 1 to replace unvaccinated workers with vaccinated ones, and that unvaccinated workers could only continue to work in that time if their absence would put patient care at risk.

The state Department of Health served Eleanor Slater Hospital with a notice of violation after the 30 days passed without any unvaccinated staff being replaced.

Ryan Erickson, a BHDDH spokesperson, said other measures would be taken in response to the cases, including:

“Isolation measures for impacted patients (except for essential services/care delivery)

Enhanced PPE when interacting with impacted patients

Only essential staff will be allowed on the impacted patient unit

Staff who work on the affected patient unit and patients on that unit will be tested twice a week

Direct care staff in the Regan building outside of the affected unit will test weekly during the quarantine period. Staff who work in other areas of the ESH Pastore campus will continue to be tested monthly. The precautions will be in place for 14 days.”

Brian Amaral can be reached at brian.amaral@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @bamaral44.