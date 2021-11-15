A Connecticut man is facing charges after he allegedly crashed his car into the concrete foundation of a business sign early Saturday morning in Worcester before attempting to steal the vehicle of a woman who rushed to his aid, police said.

William Vasbinder, 40, was driving a stolen vehicle on a suspended license when he crashed near 575 Park Ave. Saturday, Worcester police said in a statement. A woman spotted the vehicle wrecked at around 2 a.m. and parked her car, leaving her keys in the ignition as she hurried to provide medical aid.

As the woman approached Vasbinder, who is from Putnam, Connecticut, he bolted from the wreckage and jumped into the driver’s seat of the woman’s car “in an attempt to steal the vehicle,” the statement said.