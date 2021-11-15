A Connecticut man is facing charges after he allegedly crashed his car into the concrete foundation of a business sign early Saturday morning in Worcester before attempting to steal the vehicle of a woman who rushed to his aid, police said.
William Vasbinder, 40, was driving a stolen vehicle on a suspended license when he crashed near 575 Park Ave. Saturday, Worcester police said in a statement. A woman spotted the vehicle wrecked at around 2 a.m. and parked her car, leaving her keys in the ignition as she hurried to provide medical aid.
As the woman approached Vasbinder, who is from Putnam, Connecticut, he bolted from the wreckage and jumped into the driver’s seat of the woman’s car “in an attempt to steal the vehicle,” the statement said.
A struggle ensued, with Vasbinder repeatedly punching the woman until she managed to pull her keys from the ignition, police said. Vasbinder fled on foot when he heard police sirens approaching, and the woman flagged down an officer.
Vasbinder was found near 90 Birch St. a short time later and arrested before being taken to the hospital for injuries he sustained in the crash that are not considered life threatening, according to the statement.
He faces charges of assault and battery, carjacking, operating a vehicle without a license, leaving the scene of property damage, and using a motor vehicle without authority.
