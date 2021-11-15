Burnett filed a resignation letter with the city on Nov. 5. In a separate statement emailed to the Globe, she said she was resigning effective immediately and withdrawing from settlement talks. She said she plans to continue to work to expose what she believes are misdeeds in the city.

EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. — Samantha Burnett, the East Providence clerk who alleged that the city had discriminated and retaliated against her, resigned earlier this month.

“I could not sit there, negotiate a settlement, agreement, or a package in good conscience,” Burnett said her statement. “I would be compromising myself. My integrity. My duty to let the people of East Providence know the TRUTH.”

Burnett had said in an emotional appearance before the City Council in August that the city had refused to accommodate her dyslexia. She’d asked for the mayor’s administration to use a form so she could better track its communications with the council, she said. She also alleged in internal emails that the city has a “dominant Portuguese and racially exclusive administration.” Burnett identifies as Asian, as a woman of Filipino descent.

If any litigation results from this dispute, she said Monday, “it will only be for better working conditions including diversity and harassment training,” and an Americans with Disabilities Act officer who’s independent from the administration.

A report by assistant city solicitor Dylan Conley not only rejected her claims, but lobbed counter-accusations, saying Burnett has weaponized complaints that turned out to be either false or unfounded. (Burnett said Conley’s report was itself full of falsehoods.) The report also said the process by which it handled her dyslexia accommodation request followed the city’s standard procedures, and that the request involved more than just the use of a form — in fact, 12 different items in all.

Mayor Bob DaSilva said his administration doesn’t discriminate against anyone.

And Council President Robert Britto told the Globe in an interview: “As a Black man, I find that to be insulting.” He added later: “I take racial discrimination seriously.”

A lawyer representing Burnett had sent the city a settlement proposal in late October: If the city paid her normal salary until early January 2023, agreed to a non-disparagement clause, restored certain paid time off and provide discrimination training, she’d sign a waiver and release.

No such deal was reached, leaving Burnett free to disparage the city and its leaders.

“They have placed their political aspirations before basic human and moral rights and continue to do so. I spoke up because they wanted me to stay quiet,” Burnett said in an email.

Burnett, a resident of the Rumford section of East Providence, said she’s planning to run for the City Council’s first ward, and leaving the Democratic Party.

Burnett had also filed a complaint with the Rhode Island Commission for Human Rights, which according to the city, requested a response about its position on her allegations. The city’s insurer hired a firm to respond. Burnett had been on leave in August and later came back, but soon went back out on leave again.

Among the issues that the probe is expected to take up: Burnett had accused deputy clerk Leah Stoddard of racial discrimination over a remark Stoddard made. Burnett described it as a racial slur. The city acknowledged that in an incident earlier this year, Burnett requested something from Stoddard, and Stoddard responded, “Yes, master.”

Stoddard was disciplined, but did not lose her job.

Next comes the question of who will replace Burnett. In the interim, Stoddard has taken over Burnett’s duties. Stoddard pleaded no contest in 2019 to placing a tracking device on a romantic rival’s car. Months later she was promoted to deputy clerk and also joined a city delegation to the Azores with DaSilva and her mother, a Democratic ward chair, among others. No city funds were used on the trip, DaSilva has said.

The City Council on Tuesday will start considering how to replace Burnett, a council-appointed position.

Britto, the council president who’s planning to run for state Senate next term, said he doesn’t think Stoddard is interested in the full-time job, and that “the council is not even considering her,” but that she’s done a good job, temporarily, in Burnett’s absence. Stoddard has no more access to East Providence residents’ personal information when filling in for Burnett than she does as deputy clerk, and has also stepped out of any executive session involving Burnett, Britto said. The deputy clerk role, unlike the clerk role, is a union job appointed by the mayor.

When Burnett left, the city discovered problems with her work, Britto said, including not filing meeting minutes with the Secretary of State’s office. Conley, the assistant solicitor, said executive session minutes had never been filed properly. Minutes from a July meeting are still missing, Britto said. Britto linked Burnett’s decision to resign with the city’s increased scrutiny of her work.

“We started to question her ability to do the work,” Britto said.

Burnett, in an email, stood behind her work, said the executive session minutes were always completed, and said Stoddard is the one with problems doing the job, including the July meeting minutes. And, she said, the city never raised any issues with her — in fact commended her and gave her a raise — until she raised her discrimination request and retaliation complaint.

“This is the state this city is in,” Burnett said.

Brian Amaral can be reached at brian.amaral@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @bamaral44.