During closing arguments on Monday, Gavin’s lawyer told jurors the “boys’ network” at the department targeted Gavin to prevent her from advancing to the command staff, crushing her career solely because she is a woman.

After brief deliberations, the jury decided in favor of Lieutenant Detective Donna Gavin, who led the police department’s human trafficking unit for about a decade.

A federal jury Monday awarded $2 million in damages to a high-ranking female Boston police detective who had accused a former supervisor of gender discrimination, a case that has cast a spotlight on the treatment of women in the city’s male-dominated police force.

That network, led by Gavin’s boss, “hated the idea that a talented woman might rise above them to a position of real power in the Boston Police Department,” Nicholas Carter said in federal court in Boston.

He urged jurors to find that the city and Captain Detective Mark Hayes discriminated against Gavin because of her gender, created a hostile work environment, and retaliated against her after she filed a complaint with the Massachusetts Commission Against Discrimination in 2017.

He asked the nine-member jury to conclude that Gavin, 57, a 35-year veteran of the force, would have been appointed to the command staff if not for her mistreatment, and award her up to $2.3 million in damages.

Lawyers for the city and Hayes argued that Gavin wasn’t treated differently than her male counterparts, but expected preferential treatment after being tapped by then mayor Martin J. Walsh to lead the city’s campaign to target human sex trafficking in 2016.

“She’s politically connected and she makes no bones about it,” Erika Reis, who represents the city, said during her closing argument. “What led us here today isn’t about gender, it’s about entitlement.”

Reis argued that Hayes, who joined the force 36 years ago, had concerns about Gavin’s work and she didn’t like it when he confronted her about them. She described Hayes as a tough, direct, detail-oriented boss.

“The law doesn’t require your boss to be nice to you,” Reis said. “He was holding her accountable as her manager and she didn’t like it plain and simple. It had nothing to do with her gender and everything to do with her work.”

Hayes’ attorney, Evan Ouellette, said Hayes was “motivated by facts,” not gender, and “does not have an issue with women in power.”

During the trial, Gavin testified that she had no issues with Hayes when he was her supervisor from 2009 to 2015 when she ran the department’s human trafficking unit as a sergeant detective. But, she said his attitude toward her changed the following year when she rose to lieutenant detective and was asked by Walsh and the police commissioner to command the human trafficking and crimes against children units. It was a newly created position, and she was also designated as co-coordinator of a new city initiative targeting sexual exploitation. She was also the only female lieutenant detective on the force.

She said Hayes treated her vastly different than her male counterparts by conducting secret audits of her cases, micromanaging her work and constantly undermining her with subordinates and superiors.

She told jurors that Hayes assigned her to a cubicle, making her the only lieutenant detective without a private office for nearly a year. After she filed a complaint with the police union, she said she was initially offered an office at the back of the building, overlooking an alley and dumpster.

Hayes testified that he had serious concerns about Gavin’s work and believed she tried to use her political connections to bypass his authority. He said he began compiling a log, documenting his concerns, and filed a complaint against Gavin shortly after she filed hers against him.

Gavin and Hayes both continued to work at the Dee Kennedy Family Justice Center, where Hayes continued to oversee four units — including those supervised by Gavin — for two years after the complaints were filed, according to testimony. However, she was removed from his command and reported to a deputy superintendent.

In 2019, Hayes and Gavin were both transferred on the same day. Hayes was moved to headquarters, overseeing five units as head of the forensics division, while Gavin was moved to the police academy to oversee grading of new recruits, a job she later called a demotion that took her away from her passion of investigating crimes against women and children.

On Monday, lawyers for Hayes and the city argued that Gavin’s career had not suffered as a result of the transfer, and there was no evidence that she would have been promoted to the command staff if she were not targeted by Hayes.

Carter said before Gavin “hit that glass ceiling, her career was on a sharp trajectory upwards.”

He said her transfer to the academy was punitive and she suffered physically and mentally because of her mistreatment by Hayes and the police department.

“It crushed her to the core to have her career ended prematurely, and in the painful, humiliating way it has ended,” Carter said.

Shelley Murphy can be reached at shelley.murphy@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @shelleymurph.