The Boston Fire Department confirmed the blaze on Monroe St. via Twitter shortly after 3 p.m. No injuries were reported.

A two-alarm fire hit a multi-family residence in Roxbury on Monday afternoon and displaced five people, officials said.

Scene of fire on Monroe St in Roxbury.

“At approximately 2:45 p.m. heavy fire from the 3rd floor at 89 Monroe St. Roxbury,” the department tweeted.

Fire officials said in a follow-up tweet at 3:10 pm that a second alarm had been struck, with the blaze extending to the attic area of the 3 and 1/2 story building.

At 3:15 p.m., the Fire Department tweeted that the heavy fire was “knocked down, companies are chasing hot spots thru the building.”

Fire officials said the cause of the blaze is under investigation.

District Chief Patrick Nichols told reporters five people were displaced and damage is estimated at $200,000.





















