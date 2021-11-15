Perhaps the first sign of the impending icy months emerged from northern Maine Monday, where a light layer of snow blanketed streets and yards.

The fall is fleeting, and winter is coming.

A meteorologist at the National Weather Office in Caribou, Maine, constructed a snowman during the area's first snow of the season.

In Caribou, the northeasternmost city in the US, the region’s first snowfall of the season began at around 7:30 a.m., and by 2:30 p.m., just under 3 inches had accumulated on the ground, according to Meteorologist Mel Walker, who works in the National Weather Service office there.

Snow was predicted to come down across Aroostook County and other parts of northern Maine, with three to four inches expected in some localities.

The frosty precipitation has not fallen without consequence. Already, there have been multiple reports of snow-related car accidents across Aroostook County, Walker said.

“[The snow] is on the roads and unfortunately there’s been some accidents,” said Walker. “We’ve got the police scanner going in here.”

Monday’s snowfall marks the sixth latest in the region on record, Walker said. Typically, the first flakes float down during the second half of October or the first half of November.

“Its a good deal for us when we can extend our fall a little bit longer,” Walker said.

In the spirit of the season, one meteorologist constructed the Caribou NWS office’s first snowman of the season.

