Holbrook police asked the public to avoid Union Street on Monday after a resident barricaded himself inside a home there.
Police responded to the home at approximately 11 a.m. to serve an arrest warrant against the man, who barricaded himself inside the dwelling when officers attempted to take him into custody, Holbrook Police Chief William Smith said in a statement.
Police said they requested mutual aid from State Police and the Metropolitan Law Enforcement Council and were “actively working toward a peaceful resolution,” according to a tweet posted at 2:34 p.m. Monday.
“Residents are asked to avoid the area of Union Street, which a portion has been shut down, until further notice,” the statement said. “No further information is available at this time.”
At around 4 p.m. a handcuffed man was placed in a police car at the scene. No updates were immediately available from the police department.
This is a developing story that will be updated as more information becomes available.
