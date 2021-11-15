There were no signs of foul play, and the suspected drowning is under investigation by State Police and Plymouth police, Cruz’s office said.

Michael Furlong, 65, was pulled out of the water and was taken to a local hospital where he was later pronounced dead, according to Plymouth County District Attorney Timothy J. Cruz.

A lobsterman died after he was found unresponsive in the water off the coast of Plymouth Sunday afternoon.

The US Coast Guard first received a report that an unmanned fishing vessel had run aground in Plymouth at approximately 1:05 p.m., according to Petty Officer Ryan Noel.

Cruz’s office said the Plymouth harbormaster went out to check on the boat, which was known to frequent the area to check on lobster and crab traps, after noticing that it had not moved in over an hour. The harbormaster found no one on board the boat. A Coast Guard helicopter began searching the area and located Furlong approximately a half mile from the boat, Cruz’s office said in the statement.

Furlong was given CPR and was taken to Beth Israel Deaconess Hospital in Plymouth, where he was later pronounced dead. The office of the chief medical examiner will determine the cause and manner of his death, Cruz’s office said.

Plymouth Harbormaster Chad Hunter expressed his sympathy to Furlong’s family.

“It is with our deepest sympathies that we report long time Plymouth commercial lobsterman Michael Furlong has succumbed to his injuries after yesterday’s incident,” Hunter said in an emailed statement. “Our heartfelt sympathies go out to Mr. Furlong’s family and many friends. The Family has asked for privacy while they grieve their loss.”









Emily Sweeney can be reached at emily.sweeney@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @emilysweeney.