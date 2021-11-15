Saugus police dispatchers received a wireless alarm at about 12:27 p.m. from Eastern Bank at 605 Broadway, according to police.

Gary Lacey, 48, of Tewksbury, is facing two counts of unarmed robbery, Saugus police said in a statement.

Saugus police arrested a man Monday after he allegedly robbed a bank and took an undisclosed amount of cash, police said.

“Upon arrival, officers learned that a suspect passed a note to two tellers inside the bank, received an undisclosed amount of cash and subsequently fled on foot toward the parking lot of a large retailer at 400 Lynn Fells Parkway,” police said.

No weapons were shown during the robbery, and Lacey did not have any on him when he was later arrested, police said.

Saugus police received a call shortly after the alleged robbery reporting a suspicious man asking for rides in the parking lot of the Lynn Fells Parkway address, located only a couple hundred yards away from the bank, police said.

Lacey was found in the parking lot and arrested, police said.

Police were able to recover the cash allegedly taken from the bank, according to the statement.

Lacey is set to be arraigned in Lynn District Court on Tuesday.

