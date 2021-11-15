The targeted residence is located on Mill Street, police said, and the home invasion occurred between 8 a.m. and 9 a.m.

Amesbury police confirmed the violent crime in a statement posted to Facebook.

A man suffered a gunshot wound to his knee during a home invasion Monday morning in Amesbury, and police were searching for two assailants who fled the scene, officials said.

“A middle aged white male was shot in the knee and transported to Portsmouth Hospital with non-life threatening injuries,” the statement said. “We have reason to believe that the victim and assailants know each other.”

The two suspects were described as white males with shaved heads, according to the statement.

Advertisement

“One [was] wearing a black hooded sweatshirt with North Face written on the front in white print,” police said.

A witness reported seeing the suspects drive off in a 2019 gray Nissan Altima with a Massachusetts plate bearing the registration 8TM 845.

“We feel confident they have left the area, but police are searching the area with canines,” the statement said. “There is no threat to public safety at this time.”

Anyone with information on the case is urged to call police at 978-388-1212.

This is a breaking news story that’ll be updated when more information’s released.

Travis Andersen can be reached at travis.andersen@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @TAGlobe.