The latest video was discovered on Friday, the same day hundreds of Quincy High School students walked out to protest what they see as the failure of administrators to address a hostile racial climate in the school.

In a letter to parents posted on the system’s webpage, officials said that some students at the middle school were planning a walkout on Monday, but that would not be allowed to take place due to safety concerns given the age of the students.

Quincy Public Schools administrators are facing another racially charged issue Monday after a new video surfaced showing three eighth graders targeting Point Webster Middle School classmates with racist language, officials said.

Students at the high school were also planning to walk out Monday, Quincy Public Schools Superintendent Kevin Mulvey wrote parents.

“While the district recognizes the importance of student protest, particularly when it addresses serious concerns about racism within our school community, we cannot continue to have students leave school and miss valuable educational time,’' he wrote. ”Students are not permitted to leave their school buildings without being dismissed by a parent or guardian.”

The new video “involved three Grade 8 students that contained racist language directed at specific students at Point Webster Middle School. The video has been shared within the school community and is very disturbing to all of us,’' Principal Christine Barrett wrote Saturday.

Barrett told parents the school would not allow a walkout to take place Monday. “Given the age of our students, I am concerned about student safety. Therefore, students will not be permitted to leave the building. We would ask that you reinforce this with your student(s),’’ she wrote.

The school will create a “safe space” inside the Lancaster Street school Monday, Barrett wrote.

She also notified parents that the “student who was recorded using the targeted racist language is subject to serious disciplinary consequences for their actions.”

Mulvey is scheduled to meet with parents at 5 p.m. Monday at Quincy High School.

“The district has heard and acknowledges the concerns of students and families regarding systemic racism within our school community and is taking steps to address them as quickly and comprehensively as possible,” Mulvey wrote to parents.

