The proposal would retool each of the state’s nine congressional districts for the next decade by shifting several boundaries between towns and cities, but largely avoiding the overhaul that defined the redistricting process in 2011 when Massachusetts lost one of its then-10 seats.

The plan was being circulated among members of the Legislature’s redistricting committee, a process that could tee it up for a vote in the House and Senate before the chambers complete formal sessions for the year on Wednesday.

Massachusetts legislative leaders on Monday released a proposed congressional map that would keep the South Coast’s two major cities split between separate districts, resisting weeks of calls from some of the region’s elected officials and advocates to unite Fall River and New Bedford under a single representative.

Advertisement

The most fervid debate has centered on the state’s South Coast region. Lawmakers earlier this month proposed that Fall River be moved entirely into the Fourth District, where, at 94,000 people, it would become the largest city in the district ahead of communities such as Newton and Brookline, which have provided its traditional power base.

Fall River is currently split between the Fourth, which is represented by Jake Auchincloss, a freshman congressman from Newton, and the Ninth District, which is represented by William Keating, a Bourne Democrat. Under the legislators’ proposal, New Bedford, a city of 105,000 people that’s 15 miles southeast of Fall River, would remain in the Ninth District.

The decision to sever the two cities between the districts had polarized the region’s elected and civic leaders. Some argued they should be represented by a single congressperson to strengthen the shared political hand of the region’s concentrated Portuguese and immigrant populations. Others, largely from Fall River, say the cities are best positioned as the largest communities in their own districts, giving the region two voices in Congress.

Advertisement

The plan circulated by legislative leaders Monday would keep their initial proposal on the South Coast intact, said state Representative Michael J. Moran, the House’s leader on redistricting. If approved by the Legislature and then signed by Governor Charlie Baker, the proposal would go into effect beginning with the 2022 election.

Moran, a Brighton Democrat, said he disagreed with arguments that the two cities should be unified for the sake of the region’s tightly knit Portuguese and Azorean communities; Fall River and New Bedford have the country’s highest numbers of Portuguese-American residents.

Neither, he argued, are protected classes under redistricting, and people in the area “strongly identified” as non-Hispanic white within Census data.

“There’s nowhere on this map you will see a congressional district that is configured for a subsection of non-Hispanic white [people],” Moran said. “What if we started drawing districts that were solely for Greek people, or solely for Irish people. That’s not what we should be doing, in my opinion.”

In unifying Fall River in one district, he said, mapmakers are strengthening, not weakening, the city’s hand.

“I have a hard time seeing that’s the wrong thing to do,” he said.

The competing arguments about how the South Coast should be drawn seemingly ping-ponged between speakers across a 5 1/2-hour virtual hearing last week, dominating a discussion that was ostensibly designed to take feedback about all nine proposed districts.

The debate also touched on a wider question of how best to empower the entire South Coast and its anchor cities, which despite both being among the state’s 10 largest, haven’t had a resident sent to Congress in nearly a century.

Advertisement

Three state senators and New Bedford Mayor Jon Mitchell urged lawmakers to redraw the area, as did Keating, who has represented the Ninth District since 2013, arguing it would do “nothing but weaken the ability of people in that area to have their voices be heard in a concerted way.”

Meanwhile, several of Fall River’s elected leaders and Auchincloss argued that the Legislature should keep the map as originally proposed. They said they prefer that the city remain in the Fourth, where a strong showing there in 2020 had helped propel Auchincloss to victory in a combative nine-way Democratic primary.

Moran said he personally considered Mitchell’s testimony “damning” against his and advocates’ own arguments, expressing surprise the mayor was advocating to bring Fall River into the Ninth District even though the city’s own mayor was against it.

“I couldn’t have ever imagined [a scenario] where the mayor of Somerville would get up there and say what’s best for Cambridge or the city of Boston,” Moran said. “It’s bizarre to me.”

The rest of the proposal would largely nip and tuck the edges of many districts while increasing the share of people of color in the Seventh District, the state’s only majority-minority district and one currently represented by Ayanna Pressley of Boston.

The proposed lines from leaders in the Democratic-controlled Legislature would not pit any of the state’s nine incumbent Democrats against one another, a major change from 10 years ago.

Advertisement

This is a developing story and will be updated.

Matt Stout can be reached at matt.stout@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @mattpstout.