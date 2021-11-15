For about 23 hours a day, he was in a cell the size of a walk-in closet, with a window covered in a film that obscured the sun. The recreation unit in Medium where he’d spend his other hour was dubbed the “bird cage,” because it had a cage over the top where pigeons would perch. He was eventually transferred to a roughly eight-by-10-foot cell in the High Security facility.

When sending it to prison leadership didn’t change anything, he forwarded it to civil rights groups and prison advocates in mid-February 2019. By the end of the month, he was in solitary confinement on what his lawyers say was a pretext, a violation of his free speech rights and a cruel and unusual punishment.

PROVIDENCE — As Joseph Shepard served out a prison sentence in 2019, he put together a packet, thick with exhibits, about how prisoners in Rhode Island were treated.

His treatment at the Adult Correctional Institutions in Cranston is now the subject of a federal lawsuit against state officials.

Advertisement

As tough as prison is, and as tough as his life before prison was, “solitary confinement just has a way to make all of those negative effects come 10 times harder and 10 times faster,” Shepard, of Providence, said in an interview.

J.R. Ventura, a spokesman for the state Department of Corrections, said in an email: “We are unable to comment on any pending litigation, but once we are officially served with the complaint, we will request representation by the Attorney General’s Office as we usually do. We can add, however, that RIDOC is one of the most constitutional correctional agencies in the country and does not practice ‘Solitary Confinement,’ as we have stated on the record numerous times. Any claim to the contrary is simply untrue.”

The Department of Corrections says it does use what it calls “restrictive housing,” which advocates for inmates say is just another word for solitary confinement. Under its policies, inmates can be removed from the general population and locked in a cell for 22 hours a day or more.

Advertisement

Shepard has named several prison officials in his suit, filed Monday in the federal district court based in Providence. He is represented by Natalia Friedlander of the Rhode Island Center for Justice and Brett Beaubien, a cooperating American Civil Liberties Union of Rhode Island attorney.

Shepard’s original packet of complaints that is at the core of his suit is 157 pages long with exhibits, and runs from clothing — they are supposed to get three shirts, three pairs of underwear and three pairs of socks periodically, but did not — to the grievance process itself, which he said was flawed and basically pointless.

He forwarded it to DOC Director Patricia Coyne-Fague, among others. Only Coyne-Fague responded. She suggested he go through the formal and informal grievance processes, the same process he’d said was ineffective. Fed up with the response, he sent the packet to the New York Civil Liberties Union, the Prison Activist Resource Center and the Incarcerated Workers Organizing Committee.

On Feb. 22, his lawyers say, he was brought to solitary confinement. It wasn’t until March 5 that he found out why: He was accused of a “mutinous act.” It wasn’t sending out the packet itself, according to the official account, but instead possessing materials from the IWOC, which the Department of Corrections said was evidence that he was planning a work stoppage.

Advertisement

He acknowledged briefly having those materials, but didn’t know they were problematic, he said. Because mail gets inspected before it gets into the facility, he believed it wasn’t contraband. The material was also similar to books and articles you can find in the Medium Security library: Angela Davis’ “Are Prisons Obsolete?” Atul Gawande’s “Hell Hole,” Michel Foucault’s “Discipline and Punish,” “The Autobiography of Malcolm X”, and David Beresford’s “Ten Men Dead,” about a prison hunger strike in Ireland. According to Shepard’s suit, the first three titles were required reading in a Brown University course that had been co-taught in Medium Security.

Shepard got 20 days in solitary anyway. Two other inmates did, too, for possessing those materials. That’s where the similarities end, his lawyers say: Those inmates only served 20 days on the disciplinary infraction. Shepard, though, served more: He stayed in solitary confinement in Medium for 58 days beyond those initial 20 days. Then he was reclassified into High Security, a unit his lawyers argue is just another form of solitary. Inmates are locked down for at least 21 and a half hours a day, and they don’t always get recreation time, depending on the whims of the staff, Shepard said. He was also housed in a unit for a time with a man who testified against him and was serving a life sentence for killing his friend, his lawyers said.

Advertisement

A victim of gunshots, he needed specialized medical care that he did not immediately get, his lawsuit says. The mental health issues were profound, too, he said. The care he received was less so: Sometimes someone working in mental health at the prison would look through the crack in his door and ask him if he was planning on hurting himself or other people. What would happen if he’d said yes? Likely more solitary confinement, he said.

“There’s no healthy form of segregation,” Shepard said in an interview.

In conversations with prison staff, he learned the real reason for being put into solitary confinement, he said: He’d made trouble for the warden by circulating his packet externally.

He was released in May 2020, in part because the COVID-19 pandemic presented health risks.

The effects of his confinement, solitary and otherwise, have continued, he said in an interview.

He served six years and nine months on felony assault charges after striking and injuring a man with a car amid a fight; Shepard said he was just trying to get away from a chaotic situation. Friedlander said witnesses on both sides of the fight supported Shepard’s contention that he was trying to flee the scene.

Shepard now regularly speaks out on issues ranging from restrictive housing to overtime at the prison. Though he works a lot and is in classes to become a peer recovery specialist, his criminal background means he has fewer opportunities.

“I’ve been stagnant,” he said in an interview. “Everything the system has done after my release has been stagnant.”

Advertisement

Brian Amaral can be reached at brian.amaral@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @bamaral44.