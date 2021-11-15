Salem police are investigating Monday night a shooting that left the suspect dead and one other person injured, officials said.
Essex District Attorney Jonathan W. Blodgett’s office, Salem police, and the Essex State Police Detective Unit are investigating the shooting that occurred at 3 Technology Way, according to the district attorney’s office.
The other person injured, who officials say was the victim, was transported to a Boston hospital, the district attorney’s office said.
There is no immediate threat to the public, the city tweeted. Roads are blocked off in the area, according to the tweet.
No further information was immediately available. It’s not clear when the shooting happened or how the suspect died.
Advertisement
Update from #SalemMA Police: earlier this evening shooting incident occurred in the vicinity of 3 Technology Way. Suspect deceased & 1 victim has transported to hospital. No immediate threat to the public. Roads in area closed – seek alternate routes while investigation ongoing. pic.twitter.com/cboNRGp87d— City of Salem MA (@CityofSalemMA) November 16, 2021
Breanne Kovatch can be reached at breanne.kovatch@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter at @breannekovatch.