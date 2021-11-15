The first call came in at approximately 10:30 a.m. when conservation officers received a report of an woman who had fallen and needed help getting down the mountain. Tina Sharby, 57, of Goffstown, N.H. was located a short distance below the summit on the Spellman Trail near the Pumpelly Trail junction, New Hampshire Fish and Game officials said in a statement.

All three hikers got injured from falls due to icy conditions on the mountain, officials said.

Three hikers, including two people from Mass., were rescued from Mount Monadnock in Jaffrey, N.H., in three separate incidents on Sunday, according to the New Hampshire Fish and Game Department.

Park staff and an off-duty member of the Jaffrey-Rindge Memorial Ambulance service brought Sharby down the mountain and to the park’s headquarters. She was then taken to Monadnock Community Hospital for further evaluation, officials said.

At approximately 12:45 p.m., while Sharby was being rescued, conservation officers received a call about another hiker who was hurt and needed assistance. Frederick Demarco, 53 of North Attleboro, had made it to the summit and was at the very peak of the mountain when he fell and suffered a serious lower leg injury, officials said.

A rescue team made up of park staff, conservation officers, Good Samaritans, and members of the Upper Valley Wilderness Response Team went up to the summit of Mount Monadnock via the White Arrow Trail. After rescuers learned that the Dartmouth-Hitchcock Advanced Response Team helicopter would be unable to fly there, they determined the quickest way off the mountain would be to go back down the White Arrow Trail to the Old Toll Road, officials said.

“Rescue teams endured wet, steep, and slippery trail conditions, along with snow at the summit,” officials said in the statement.

At approximately 5:56 p.m., conservation officers received a call about a third hiker who suffered a serious injury from a fall. Officials said Kateri Demartino, 43, of Gardner, was out for an evening hike when she decided to join the rescue effort as a Good Samaritan. But when she made it to the summit, she found no one else was up there. As she was heading back down the White Arrow Trail she fell and called 911 for help. Four rescuers who were assisting Demarco used the coordinates from Demartino’s 911 call to locate her on the trail, officials said.

Demartino was brought down the trail to the top of the Old Toll Road and was then taken to Monadnock Community Hospital for treatment, officials said.

A Peterborough Fire and Rescue Department ambulance was called to take Demarco to Monadnock Community Hospital because the two Jaffrey-Rindge Ambulances were occupied by the other injured hikers, officials said.

New Hampshire Fish and Game Department officials are urging hikers to take precautions and be prepared for winter conditions.

“Conservation officers would like to remind hikers that they should prepare for winter like conditions this time of year,” officials said in the statement. “Proper footwear, including micro-spikes, is essential.”





Emily Sweeney can be reached at emily.sweeney@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @emilysweeney.