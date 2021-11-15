Two men were shot in Allston early Monday and both suffered what are believed to be non-life-threatening wounds, Boston police said.
The shooting took place around 12:30 a.m. at 20 Linden St., where responding officers found a man with gunshot wounds, police said.
He was transported to an unidentified hospital for treatment.
Separately, the second victim went to the emergency room at another unidentified hospital where he reported being shot during the Linden Street incident.
No arrests have been made. The investigation is ongoing, police said.
