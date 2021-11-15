WARWICK, R.I. — Pilgrim High School transitioned to distance learning Monday after the school was alerted to an increased number of COVID-19 cases over the weekend.
“This is a serious situation that needs cooperation from the entire Pilgrim community,” read an email sent to parents in Warwick from Superintendent Lynn Dambruch and Assistant Superintendent Bill McCaffrey on Sunday night.
They said the state health department had alerted the school of the new cluster of cases.
“Due to the importance of this situation, remote learning for all students and staff will take place at Pilgrim High on Monday, Nov. 15, 2021. Google meets will take place each period, following the scheduled calendar day,” read the email. “Attendance will be taken following previous procedures.”
Advertisement
A COVID-19 testing site will be set up at Pilgrim High School on Tuesday by the state health department. It’s unclear how long it will take for the school to move back to in-person learning.
“Our priority is keeping students and staff safe. We will continue to monitor the situation and update you as we receive more information,” read the email.
Alexa Gagosz can be reached at alexa.gagosz@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @alexagagosz.