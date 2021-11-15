WARWICK, R.I. — Pilgrim High School transitioned to distance learning Monday after the school was alerted to an increased number of COVID-19 cases over the weekend.

“This is a serious situation that needs cooperation from the entire Pilgrim community,” read an email sent to parents in Warwick from Superintendent Lynn Dambruch and Assistant Superintendent Bill McCaffrey on Sunday night.

They said the state health department had alerted the school of the new cluster of cases.