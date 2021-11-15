The similarities between the two women, who have never met, are striking. They are daughters of Chinese parents - Wu’s from Taiwan, Chu’s from Hong Kong. They are the children of immigrants and the children of divorce, with a resilience and resourcefulness forged by all those life experiences.

Wu is the first woman, and first person of color, elected mayor of Boston, long thought of as the most Irish city in America. In 2020, Chu became not only the first person of color to serve as mayor of Ireland’s capital, but the first person of Chinese ancestry to serve as mayor of a European capital.

When Michelle Wu is sworn in Tuesday as mayor of Boston, Hazel Chu will be cheering her on 3,000 miles away, in Dublin, Ireland.

Both grew up in modest circumstances and became lawyers before becoming the first Asian women to serve on the city councils of their respective cities, Chu in Dublin, Wu in Boston. Chu, 41, and Wu, 36, are working mothers with young children.

Their politics are remarkably similar. As Chu, a member of the Green Party, puts it, “I stand for inclusiveness, progressive politics and a better, cleaner and sustainable society.” It sounds like something right out of the Wu platform.

As city councilors, both focused heavily on development, challenging the status quo. As mayors, both emphasize taking dramatic action on climate change.

While some of Wu’s critics have suggested she focus on potholes instead of holes in the ozone layer, Chu finds that criticism patronizing. She praises Wu for setting an example.

“Emphasizing climate action now is absolutely part of a mayor’s job,” Chu told me by phone from Dublin, where she was still basking in Ireland’s upset victory over New Zealand’s All Blacks, the No. 1 rugby team in the world. “The mayor of Paris, Anne Hidalgo, is a leader on climate action.”

Hidalgo, whose family emigrated from Spain when she was 2, is the first woman to serve as mayor of Paris, and is running now to be president of France.

Chu believes Wu’s election shows progressive politics have room to grow in cities, that a growing diversity of politicians will grow a greater diversity of ideas.

One of Wu’s first priorities will be addressing the intersection of addiction and homelessness at the intersection of Massachusetts Avenue and Melnea Cass Boulevard. When Chu became mayor last year, one of her first and lasting actions was to establish a task force on homelessness, which is a major problem in Dublin and many cities.

A previous task force was more of a talking shop.

“I was specific,” Chu said. “I wanted to bring parties together and look at the top five things we needed to do to ease the homeless crisis.”

That group is now a permanent part of the Dublin City Council.

That said, Chu says she wouldn’t be so presumptuous as to offer counsel to Boston’s new mayor.

“Michelle doesn’t need any advice from me,” she said. “Her accomplishments speak for themselves.”

Boston’s mayor has considerably more power than Dublin’s. The Dublin mayor serves for just one year, and the office is largely symbolic. But that symbolism was powerful in Chu’s case, at it is in Wu’s.

“When my mum came to Ireland 45 years ago, she couldn’t imagine that her daughter would become mayor of Dublin,” Chu said. “Michelle’s election in Boston shows a generation of migrants that they belong, that they can take up the mantle. That is more than just symbolism. It is real.”

Wu not only became the first woman and person of color elected mayor of Boston, she ended a century-long run during which, with few exceptions, the mayor was only a generation or two removed from Ireland. Chu did the same thing in Dublin, normalizing difference.

While Chu, who left the mayor’s office in June, wouldn’t offer advice to Wu, she would like to offer friendship and an open invitation.

“Michelle would be most welcome here in Dublin,” she said.

















