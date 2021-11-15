The exact timing and location of the visit still is being determined, the source said.

WASHINGTON — President Biden will spend Thanksgiving on Nantucket, according to a source familiar with his plans, reviving a family tradition of gathering his family for the holiday on the island.

Biden has celebrated Thanksgiving on Nantucket nearly every year since 1975. He does not own a home there and has stayed in different rental properties over the years as he hosted a large family gathering and participated in events like the polar plunge.

He did not go to Nantucket last year after his election as president because of the pandemic, choosing instead to follow the advice of public health experts to avoid large gatherings that could spread the virus.

Advertisement

Jim Puzzanghera can be reached at jim.puzzanghera@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter: @JimPuzzanghera.