A common antidepressant appears to reduce the risk of death in patients admitted to the hospital with severe Covid-19, according to a study published in the JAMA Network Open journal.

About 9.8% of the 470 Covid-19 patients in the study who were taking fluoxetine, also sold under the brand name Prozac, died. That’s compared to over 13% of patients with similar characteristics not receiving any antidepressants.

A recent trial in Brazil showed fluvoxamine, another antidepressant, may reduce the risk that a patient with Covid-19 ends up in the hospital. The antidepressant was chosen to be studied as a potential treatment for Covid-19 due to its anti-inflammatory properties. It’s also cheaper than Merck & Co.’s new antiviral for Covid-19.