O’Rourke, the former El Paso congressman and 2020 Democratic presidential candidate, has been a darling of Texas Democrats and party activists since his run against Senator Ted Cruz in 2018. Although he lost the Senate race by nearly 3 percentage points, the fact that he came close to unseating the incumbent Republican senator transformed O’Rourke into a national figure and convinced many Democrats that the state was on the cusp of turning blue.

The arrival of O’Rourke immediately set the stage for a pitched political showdown in November 2022 over the future of Texas at a time when the state — with its expanding cities and diversifying population — has appeared increasingly up for grabs.

HOUSTON — Beto O’Rourke entered the race for Texas governor Monday, challenging an ultraconservative and well-financed two-term Republican incumbent in a long-shot bid to win an office Democrats last occupied in 1995.

His campaign hopes to rekindle that enthusiasm as it tries to unseat Greg Abbott, the Republican governor seeking reelection to a third term. One recent public poll found O’Rourke nearly tied with Abbott in a hypothetical matchup, and another showed him losing by 9 points.

“Those in positions of public trust have stopped listening to, serving and paying attention to — and trusting — the people of Texas,” O’Rourke said in a video announcing his campaign that was released Monday. He contrasted the “extremist policies” of Texas Republicans that have limited abortion and expanded gun rights with positions that he said he would support, including expanding Medicaid and legalizing marijuana.

And the video sought to recapture the anger felt by Texans when the state’s power grid failed in February.

“It’s a symptom of a much larger problem that we have in Texas right now,” he said.

But Democrats have also seen their story of political change in Texas complicated by the results of the 2020 election.

Former president Donald Trump carried the state by nearly 6 points and gained ground for Republicans among Hispanic voters in the Democratic stronghold of the Rio Grande Valley. Republicans also held the state House of Representatives despite a concerted effort by Democrats to flip control. And Republicans have had an electoral lock on the governor’s mansion that has stretched for nearly three decades. The last Democrat to serve as governor was Ann Richards, who won election in November 1990 and was in office from January 1991 to January 1995.

The 2022 race will take place against a national backdrop that favors Republicans, including an economy still struggling to rebound from the pandemic and a Democratic president whose popularity has been sinking. And after his own failed presidential run, O’Rourke faces the challenge of demonstrating to Texas voters that he is focused on the state’s issues and not on the national spotlight.

Trump-owned D.C. hotel to be sold

WASHINGTON — Donald Trump’s opulent hotel near the White House that drew lobbyists and diplomats seeking favor with the former president as well as criticism as a symbol of his ethics conflicts is being sold to a Miami investment group, according to published reports citing anonymous sources.

CGI Merchant Group agreed to pay the Trump Organization $375 million for the rights to the 263-room hotel and has plans to rebrand it as a Waldorf Astoria, according to The Wall Street Journal and The New York Times, citing sources with knowledge of the matter.

Neither the Trump Organization nor CGI responded to numerous requests for comment.

The deal is expected to close early next year after which the hotel will be managed by the Waldorf Astoria under a separate deal struck by CGI, according to the Journal. The Waldorf Astoria business is owned by Hilton Worldwide Holdings.

The hotel has been a big money loser for the Trump family since it won rights to convert a stately federal building called the Old Post Office from the federal government under a lease that, with extensions, can run nearly 100 years.

The federal agency that owns the property, the General Services Administration, must sign off on any sale.

The Trump Organization poured $200 million to convert it into a luxury hotel, opening its doors in late 2016, shortly before Trump became president. It then proceeded to lose more than $70 million over four years, according to audited reports obtained by a House committee investigating Trump’s conflicts of interest with the business. The losses came even before the pandemic led to shutdowns, hammering the hotel industry.

Ethics experts urged Trump to sell the hotel and other business holdings before he took office, but Trump refused and the hotel soon became a magnet for the powerful and power seeking: Lobbyists for industries trying to shape policy, Republican politicians looking for a presidential imprimatur, and diplomats from Azerbaijan, the Philippines, Kuwait, and other countries.

